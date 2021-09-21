New women's only fitness studio to open in Norwich

Published: 4:01 PM September 21, 2021

Bernie Junior is set to open Bernie Junior Fitness Academy - a new women's only studio - for his members on Sweet Briar Road Industrial Estate. - Credit: Archant

A fitness instructor who has helped hundreds of women to reach their weight-loss goals is set to open a new women’s only studio in Norwich.

Bernie Junior launched his “hugely successful” online business and workout programme for women stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Despite the UK’s return to normality in 2021, Mr Junior said many of his online clients have stuck with him and in May he had more than 800 women registered.

Now the personal trainer and instructor is set to open Bernie Juniors Fitness Academy in Sweet Briar Road Industrial Estate in the city.

The 40-year-old said: “After we came out of lockdown and into the summer holidays, I initially thought the demand for online classes would go down. But it hasn’t at all.

“A lot of the women I work with are mums or they are very busy so the programme is perfect for them at home.

“In 2021, my clients have lost over 10,000 pounds in weight loss.

“The business has continued to grow and I felt like it was the right time to open a studio. I will still film the online classes but the studio will also offer a space for classes in person and one-to-one personal training for my members."

Mr Junior, who calls himself a “transformation specialist”, will offer a variety of workout classes which will focus on full body, high intensity interval training as well as classes with an external yoga instructor.

He said the new studio – which has undergone a massive renovation - will offer a space for women to feel comfortable and safe while working towards their fitness goals.

The official opening will take place on Friday, October 1, and will be attended by Olympic boxer Charley Davison.

“This is so exciting,” Mr Junior said. “It’s so rewarding to see these women go from having no confidence at all to feeling really good about themselves. That's what it is all about.

“It has been a testing month getting it ready and we are getting hammered with enquiries. I think it’s going to be a sell-out. I’m buzzing.”

