Owner of pizza business shares the secret to the perfect slice
- Credit: Gina Manning
Pizza may seem like a simple dish, consisting of freshly baked dough assembled with sauce and toppings.
But this would be a disservice, according to one Norwich pizza aficionado.
"Pizza is like an orchestra" said Luca La Belle, 30, who turned his "burning obsession" with pizza into a thriving mobile business this year.
"It's not about just one item, you have to isolate every single component and give them equal love, care and attention, otherwise its not going to come out perfectly."
In May, Mr La Belle launched Luca Pizza, serving wood-fired pizzas from a converted horse box trailer at pop-up locations around the city and further afield ever since.
The business grew out of a love affair with pizza that began from a young age.
Mr La Belle said: "Pizza is in my DNA. My Dad is Sicilian, and I used to love visiting as kids where I'd eat so much good pizza.
"My dad opened his own pizza franchise when he moved to England, so I was always around pizza growing up."
Mr La Belle spent the lockdown periods of the past two years dedicating his time into researching the complexities of pizza, learning which flour to use and the best wood for flavour.
He began to experiment in his garage after buying a pizza oven, and soon his pizzas gained a cult following among family and friends.
Mr La Belle added: "My Dad and I decided to go into business together so we bought a converted horse box in August, 2020.
"My fiancee, Gina Manning, and my friend Tommy Cook, have been there since day one, helping out in the van and by May we were up and running.
"It's grown organically through reputation and word of mouth and we now have regular pop-ups at places across the city, such as The Earlham, The Leopard and the Red Lion.
"It's great seeing smiles on customers' faces. Pizza shouldn't be a snobby thing. Pizza is fun and its such a great experience when you open up a box and eat a slice.
"My only rule is that I don't serve anything I wouldn't want to eat myself."
More information about Luca Pizza can be found here.