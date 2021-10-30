Vegan kebab restaurant and takeaway with German twist big hit in Norwich

Anne Schroer at her new vegan kebab restaurant and takeaway, Doner Bei Tante Anne, in Wensum Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A new Norwich restaurant and takeaway selling vegan kebabs with a German twist has been impressing even the meat-eaters in the city.

Anne Schröer opened Doner Bei Tante Anne - which translates into Doner At Aunty Anne's - on Wensum Street, back in August.

Since then, Ms Schröer, who left her job as carer to follow her passion for food full-time, said she has been overwhelmed with support from customers and the NR3 community.

Döner made using seitan, a vegan meat substitute, at Doner Bei Tante Anne in Wensum Street Norwich. - Credit: Adam Williams

“It hasn’t been as crazy as it was in the first opening week but it is steady and we have really lovely customers,” she said.

“I have never been self-employed, so I’m slowly getting more of a business head but I’m really enjoying myself. It's so nice to cook and create new recipes and seeing people enjoy it.

“I absolutely don’t regret leaving my job. It’s lovely to be able to do what I'm doing right now.”

Greek style potatoes in a naan bread with tzatziki onions and krautsalat made at Doner Bei Tante Anne in Wensum Street Norwich. - Credit: Adam Williams

Her menu offers a German-take on Turkish kebabs, which is completely vegan. It includes a doner kebab made with seitan, a vegan meat substitute, as well as Greek style potatoes in a naan bread with tzatziki onions and krautsalat.

The bread used is brought in from a traditional Turkish bakery.

Ms Schröer also offers specials such as ‘Rievekooche’ - which is potato, onion rösti with apple sauce.

Greek style potatoes with krautsalat, tzatziki and onions made at Doner Bei Tante Anne, on Wensum Street in Norwich. - Credit: Adam Williams

But what makes her food even more special is that many of her recipes are from her grandmother who lives in her hometown of Cologne.

She added: It’s nice to see something which is a normal for me in Germany, which my grandmother would make and now it’s being eaten in Norwich and people like it.

“We have all kinds of people coming in; some we might have to convince because they didn’t realise it is vegan and others because they like all kinds of food. Even meat-eaters have said they really like it – that makes me proud.

Potato, onion rösti with apple sauce made at Doner Bei Tante Anne on Wensum Street in Norwich. - Credit: Adam Williams

“I'm very happy with how it has been going. The feedback it makes me feel really good.

“Thank you to everyone for welcoming me and for coming to try my food and for coming back and just for being nice people.”

The 37-year-old, from Norwich, has plans to serve her food at pop-up events and is hoping to plan evenings at the restaurant which is pre-booked offering a two or three-course sit down meal with a special menu.

It is open Wednesday to Saturdays 12pm until 7pm. You can follow the business's Instagram account here, https://www.instagram.com/beitanteanne/.

The new vegan kebab restaurant and takeaway, Doner Bei Tante Anne, in Wensum Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



