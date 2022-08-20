Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
5 critically-acclaimed restaurants to visit in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:30 AM August 20, 2022
Richard Bainbridge, chef patron of Benedicts, won BBC2's Great British Menu in 2015.

Richard Bainbridge, chef patron of Benedicts fine dining restaurant in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

From fine dining to afternoon tea, these Norwich restaurants are loved by some of the country's top food critics. 

The staff of Farmyard on St Benedicts Street Norwich, with their third AA rosette which Chef Patron Andrew Jones is holding.

The staff of Farmyard with their third AA rosette which Chef Patron Andrew Jones is holding. - Credit: Farmyard

1. Farmyard, St Benedicts Street

This contemporary bistro, which celebrates Norfolk produce, is run by couple Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham and they also deliver nationwide through Farmyard Frozen. 

Last year, the restaurant received a coveted third AA rosette, which is based on one of more visits by an inspector.

Jay Rayner said it had lots of promise in The Observer back in 2020 when it was a relative newcomer. 

Harvey Shaw, chef de partie, Isaac Evans, demi chef de partie, Essa Baldex, sous chef, Fox Fraser, c

Harvey Shaw, chef de partie, Isaac Evans, demi chef de partie, Essa Baldex, sous chef, Fox Fraser, chef de partie, Richard Bainbridge, owner, Louis Bailey, assistant restaurant manager, and Sam Wegg, production chef, celebrating Benedicts winning a national award. - Credit: Danielle Booden

2. Benedicts, St Benedicts Street

Run by chef patron Richard Bainbridge and his wife and managing director Katja, Benedicts has won a whole host of awards since opening in 2015 for its innovative modern British cooking. 

It features in the Michelin Guide 2022 and was recently named Restaurant of the Year East at The Food Awards 2022. 

Marina O'Loughlin heaped praise on the restaurant when she visited in its opening year, fresh from Mr Bainbridge's win on BBC2's Great British Menu. 

Oliver Boon is opening a brand new Italian restaurant called Benoli, on Orford Street in Norwich. Pi

Benoli, on Orford Street in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

3. Benoli, Orford Street

Italian restaurant Benoli also features in The Michelin Guide 2022 and it opened in the city centre in 2019.

The chef and owner is Oliver Boon who reached the final of MasterChef: The Professionals in 2012 and went on to work for Michel Roux Jr. 

Earlier this year, food critic Grace Dent reviewed the restaurant for The Guardian and said ‘"if this place was closer to my house, I would eat here a lot". 

The Assembly House - Richard Hughes at the check in desk.

The Assembly House - Richard Hughes at the check in desk. - Credit: Best of Britain by the Sea

4. The Assembly House, Theatre Street

Grace Dent visited The Assembly House this year while she was filming in Norfolk for the More4 TV series Best of Britain by the Sea with Ainsley Harriott.

The hotel and restaurant featured on screen as the pair helped clean the chandeliers and tucked into afternoon tea.

In the guestbook, Grace Dent praised the "warm service and fab afternoon tea" and told the staff to "keep being world class". 

Owner of Dhaba at 15 Jahangir Ali (pictured right) with cousin Onik Choudhury celebrating success at

Owner of Dhaba at 15 Jahangir Ali (pictured right) with cousin Onik Choudhury celebrating success at the English Curry Awards Credit: Shaz Media - Credit: Archant

5. Dhaba at Fifteen, Magdalen Street

Indian restaurant Dhaba at Fifteen opened in Magdalen Street in 2018 and has become one of the city's top-rated eateries.

In 2019 it was named street food restaurant of the year at the English Curry Awards, which was decided by an expert judging panel who made a secret visit after it was nominated by the public. 

Dishes include Persian beef curry, Sri Lankan prawn curry and North Indian lamb fry. 

