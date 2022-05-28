Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
First look as Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent visit Norwich for TV series

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:00 AM May 28, 2022
Grace Dent and Ainsley Harriott visit Benedicts, run by husband and wife duo Richard and Katja Bainbridge.

From afternoon tea to curried goat, the upcoming episode of Best of Britain by the Sea will showcase Norwich's thriving food scene. 

The series follows celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott and renowned food critic Grace Dent as they sample food in and around the coast. 

The third episode focuses on Norfolk and will air on Monday, May 30, on channel More4 at 9pm.

Ainsley with head pastry chef Mark Mitson at The Assembly House.

The pair begin their Norfolk adventure in Norwich at popular afternoon tea spot The Assembly House and Ainsley meets head pastry chef Mark Mitson to learn his secrets. 

Ainsley is then joined by Grace in the fancy dining room to enjoy a selection of sandwiches and cakes.

 

The Assembly House - Richard Hughes at the check in desk.

Richard Hughes, chef director at The Assembly House, said: “The whole team had so much fun when they were filming with us and Grace and Ainsley were absolutely charming guests whose enthusiasm for what we do was really heart-warming.

“They both got really stuck in, whether it was learning how we serve up to 350 afternoon teas a day to how we clean the dozens of chandeliers in the building, and we were sorry to see them go."

Norwich Market - Grace and Ainsley at Cocina Mia.

Next they visit Norwich Market and tuck into curried goat at Coral Bay cooked by Conroy, using his grandmother's recipe, and empanadas made by Ana at Cocina Mia.

Finally, they visit newly-refurbished fine dining restaurant Benedicts and meet head chef Richard Bainbridge before tucking into delights including pork doughnuts with elderflower barbecue sauce and potato mousse.

The Assembly House - Ainsley and Grace

During the episode, the pair also take a boat out on the Norfolk Broads at Brundall and enjoy chips in Great Yarmouth. 

Ainsley on his birthday sipping a drink at Benedicts. 

Ainsley and Grace inside The Assembly House. 

The Assembly House - Ainsley and Grace in one of the rooms. 

Ainsley and Grace having a picnic at Broom Boats in Brundall.

Grace and Ainsley visit Broom Boats in Brundall. 

