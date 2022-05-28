Gallery
First look as Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent visit Norwich for TV series
- Credit: Best of Britain by the Sea
From afternoon tea to curried goat, the upcoming episode of Best of Britain by the Sea will showcase Norwich's thriving food scene.
The series follows celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott and renowned food critic Grace Dent as they sample food in and around the coast.
The third episode focuses on Norfolk and will air on Monday, May 30, on channel More4 at 9pm.
The pair begin their Norfolk adventure in Norwich at popular afternoon tea spot The Assembly House and Ainsley meets head pastry chef Mark Mitson to learn his secrets.
Ainsley is then joined by Grace in the fancy dining room to enjoy a selection of sandwiches and cakes.
Richard Hughes, chef director at The Assembly House, said: “The whole team had so much fun when they were filming with us and Grace and Ainsley were absolutely charming guests whose enthusiasm for what we do was really heart-warming.
“They both got really stuck in, whether it was learning how we serve up to 350 afternoon teas a day to how we clean the dozens of chandeliers in the building, and we were sorry to see them go."
Next they visit Norwich Market and tuck into curried goat at Coral Bay cooked by Conroy, using his grandmother's recipe, and empanadas made by Ana at Cocina Mia.
Finally, they visit newly-refurbished fine dining restaurant Benedicts and meet head chef Richard Bainbridge before tucking into delights including pork doughnuts with elderflower barbecue sauce and potato mousse.
Most Read
- 1 Sweet Briar Road has now reopened
- 2 Norwich pub selling out on Sundays with new head chef's roast dinners
- 3 New Tesco store opens in city centre
- 4 Norwich pub to host street party with Caribbean BBQ, DJs and stalls
- 5 Chaos at major airports sees demand for Norwich flights increase 400pc
- 6 EXCLUSIVE: US tycoons in Norwich City investment talks
- 7 Revealed: Your favourite fish and chip shop in Norfolk
- 8 Parents 'terrified' after THIRD run-in with cars driving on pavement
- 9 We haven't given up on City - Fans rush to buy tickets for new season
- 10 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
During the episode, the pair also take a boat out on the Norfolk Broads at Brundall and enjoy chips in Great Yarmouth.