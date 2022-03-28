Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Food critic Grace Dent heaps praise on city restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:34 PM March 28, 2022
Benoli Norwich

Food critic Grace Dent wrote about Norwich restaurant Benoli for The Guardian. - Credit: Archant

A food critic has heaped praise on an Italian restaurant in Norwich - naming a pumpkin pasta as her favourite dish. 

Grace Dent wrote about her trip to Benoli in Orford Street in The Guardian.

She visited with Ainsley Harriott while the pair were in Norfolk filming their new Channel Four show.

The first thing the duo tried at the Orford Street restaurant were the "humble-sounding parmesan croquettes".

Dent said of the deep-fried bites: "From the moment I set eyes on their cheesy weirdness, I knew that Benoli was no ordinary Italian restaurant."

Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent

Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent were in Norfolk shooting Best of British by the Sea, their new Channel Four show. - Credit: Channel Four

The food critic then went on to describe Benoli's pumpkin cappellacci as the star of the show.

She said the handmade pasta was "soft, firm and lustrous" and came in a "sea of sage butter with salted ricotta".

The adventurous menu was also admired by the critic, calling it "hectic and helter-skelter".

And it wasn't just Benoli that Dent was impressed by.

Most Read

  1. 1 City Chinese takeaway gets zero-star food hygiene rating
  2. 2 Neighbours' sadness after house hit with second fire in a month
  3. 3 High hopes for £7m city church to open next year
  1. 4 Couple who ran popular city shop celebrate 70 years of marriage
  2. 5 Roadworks in Norwich you should know about this week
  3. 6 Kids' play park left in 'unacceptable state' by vandals
  4. 7 Enjoy afternoon tea and drinks in stunning spring courtyard in Norwich
  5. 8 5 Norwich food and drink openings to look forward to this spring
  6. 9 Software expert completes challenge to drink in 190 city pubs in one year
  7. 10 Consultation into £6.2m road shake-up delayed

She said "good things" have been happening in the East Anglian food scene since she last came to the region 10 years ago, name-dropping Farmyards, Benedicts and The Assembly House.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Jennie Fitzgerald, from Sprowston, with the treasure chest, and its contents, that she found on a No

Woman finds treasure chest full of coins on Norfolk beach

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Hannants Convenience Store in Magdalen Street 

Masked raiders target city newsagent shop

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Jason Carter, landlord at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

7 of the best family-friendly pubs in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
AFC Norwich's three managers look on during a game at Old Catton Recreation Ground 

Subscriber Exclusive

Final whistle blown on Sunday footy club after swearing dispute

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon