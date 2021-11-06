Norwich restaurant packed after winning prestigious accolade
- Credit: supplied
After being awarded their third AA rosette the team at city eatery Farmyard have been rushed off their feet.
The 'bistronomy'-style restaurant says the phone has been ringing non-stop and the restaurant has been consistently full of customers.
Co-owner and managing director Hannah Springham said: "It was announced at 9am on October 27 and by lunchtime we had 20 more customers than we'd booked, it was amazing.
"It was a Wednesday afternoon and we were full, my partner Andrew Jones sent a photo of the full restaurant to our staff group chat.
"But it wasn't just a flash in the pan, we've been busy ever since."
"We have lots of regulars coming in but also loads of new customers," she added.
"We bought all of our staff members a bottle of champagne to say thank you."
Farmyard is one of only three restaurants in Norwich with three AA rosettes.
Co-owner and chef patron Mr Jones added: "It's especially great for St Benedicts Street and for our staff, it means they get to put a three rosette restaurant on their CVs.
"There are lots of foodies in Norfolk and they really take notice of this sort of thing."
Mrs Springham said: "We knew the rosettes were important, but I don't think we realised how big of a deal it was.
"It's just amazing to be recognised for such a nationally significant accolade.
"We're a little independent, and we've really worked to be different from the fine-dining places that usually get these accolades.
"We're not 'fine-dining', there are no white table cloths, you do feel like you can relax.
"People feel welcome and it shows in our customers, we have everyone in here from 18 to 80 years old.
"We have teenagers who've saved up for a birthday meal and we have older people enjoying their retirement."
The owners noted that their new frozen food range, which was launched nationally just a week before the AA announcement, also received a boost in sales due to the accolade.
