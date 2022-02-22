News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
All the restaurants in and around Norwich in the Michelin Guide 2022

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:53 AM February 22, 2022
Richard Bainbridge, chef-patron of Benedicts in Norwich

Richard Bainbridge, chef-patron of Benedicts in Norwich - Credit: Katja Bainbridge

The Michelin Guide has had its 2022 update and five restaurants in and around Norwich have earned a spot on the celebrated list.

All five of the restaurants received a Michelin Plate for their achievement, which signifies restaurants where the inspectors have discovered quality food.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, 10 other restaurants made the Michelin Guide, three of which have Michelin stars.

Here are the restaurants in and around Norwich included this year.

Benedicts

Pinocchio's Italian restaurant and Benedicts restaurant on St Benedicts street in Norwich, pictured in April 2021.

Benedicts in St Benedicts Street, Norwich. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Where: St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4PE

Rating: Michelin Plate

What Michelin said: Richard Bainbridge was praised for his "understated dishes" which "rely on top quality ingredients to lead the way". The guide said "the English bistro style fits perfectly" in the "bohemian part" of Norwich. 

Stoke Mill

Stoke Mill Restaurant in Stoke Holy Cross. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Stoke Mill Restaurant in Stoke Holy Cross. Photo: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Where: Mill Road, Stoke Holy Cross, NR14 8PA

Rating: Michelin Plate

What Michelin said: The 700 year old mill spans the River Tas and the guide said the restaurant prepares "classically based dishes" which use "good ingredients" and the "flavours are distinct".

Benoli

Oliver Boon is opening a brand new Italian restaurant called Benoli, on Orford Street in Norwich. Pi

Benoli, on Orford Street in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Where: 5 Orford Street, Norwich, NR1 3LE

Rating: Michelin Plate

What Michelin said: The restaurant, which is named after chef-owner Oliver and his brother Ben, was described as "relaxed and welcoming" by the guide. It said the highlights of the menu include the homemade pastas and "delicious" desserts.

Wildebeest

The Wildebeest restaurant, Stoke Holy Cross. Greg Adjemian and Daniel Smith.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Greg Adjemian and Daniel Smith, owners of The Wildebeest restaurant, Stoke Holy Cross. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Where: 82 - 86 Norwich Road, Stoke Holy Cross, NR14 8QJ

Rating: Michelin Plate

What Michelin said: The guide praised the modern menus of this "smart dining pub". It said the kitchen serves "refined, colourful dishes" which blend many ingredients to "create pleasing contrasts of flavour". 

Roger Hickman's

Roger Hickman, chef proprietor at Roger Hickman's restaurant in Upper St Giles Street, Norwich

Roger Hickman, chef proprietor at Roger Hickman's restaurant in Upper St Giles Street, Norwich - Credit: Archant

Where: 79 Upper St Giles Street, Norwich, NR2 1AB

Rating: Michelin Plate

What Michelin said: The guide described the service as "attentive yet unobtrusive" and praised the cooking as "modern and intricate" with "respect for ingredients’ natural flavours".

