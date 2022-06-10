All the photos from The Killers' long-awaited concert at Carrow Road

Things to do

The Killers perform at Carrow Road in Norwich. - Credit: Rob Loud

From amazing Grace on drums to a nod to Delia Smith, it was an unforgettable night of rock as The Killers finally came to Carrow Road.

Thousands of fans flooded into the Norwich stadium on Thursday evening, with some even getting there in the morning to make the front row.

The high-octane set was packed with hits including Mr Brightside and When We Were Young and also newer material from their lockdown albums Imploding the Mirage and Pressure Machine.

A huge highlight of the night came when local drummer Grace was invited on stage to join them for 2007 hit For Reasons Unknown, which has become a tradition for the band.

Frontman Brandon Flowers also gave a nod to Norwich by belting out Delia's famous quote "let's be havin' you" to the delight of the crowd.

Next up at the stadium is Elton John on June 15, which promises to be another amazing night of music.

Local drummer Grace performs with The Killers. - Credit: Rob Loud

Local drummer Grace joins The Killers on stage in Norwich. - Credit: Rob Loud

Local drummer Grace on stage with The Killers at Carrow Road. - Credit: Rob Loud



