Local drummer invited on stage by The Killers and steals the show

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:16 PM June 9, 2022
Local drummer Grace performing with The Killers at Carrow Road.

Local drummer Grace performing with The Killers at Carrow Road. - Credit: Supplied

A local drummer was met with huge applause after being invited up on stage to perform by The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers at their Carrow Road concert in Norwich. 

In what has become a tradition at shows by the Las Vegas rockers, they invited someone in the audience to sit behind Ronnie Vannucci’s drum kit and accompany them on 2007 hit For Reasons Unknown.

When the intro started playing, some fans on the pitch held up banners asking if they could drum with the band.

Fans ready for The Killers show to start at Carrow Road.

Fans ready for The Killers show to start at Carrow Road. - Credit: Supplied

Grace was picked from the front row for her colourful sign and despite being clearly star struck delivered an electrifying performance that sent the crowd wild.

At the end she couldn't resist getting a selfie on the drum kit with Brandon.

It is not known whereabouts she is from, but The Killers said she was "local" after chatting to her ahead of the performance.

Afterwards they praised her talent and assured the crowd it was not a set-up.  

