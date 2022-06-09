The Killers superfans arrive hours ahead of concert to bag front row spot
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant
Las Vegas rockers The Killers finally perform in Norwich tonight after a two-year delay due to Covid and fans clearly want to make the most of it.
The first group arrived to queue up at 11.30am on Thursday and were surprised there were not others there already as for the Take That concert in 2019 people camped overnight.
Sam Allison, from Dereham, said: "We came early to get as near to the front as possible as I am a massive fan.
"This is my third time seeing them and the second on this tour as I also went to the Emirates Stadium on Friday and it was just incredible with brilliant staging.
"We were third row on Friday so hopefully we will get a little bit closer this time."
By midday, more fans began to arrive and the catering village outside the ground opened with food stalls, a bar, and even a Pimm's truck.
The resounding feeling from all of the early arrivals was how excited they were after initially purchasing tickets in 2019 and waiting three years to watch the Imploding the Mirage tour, named after The Killers' sixth album.
The setlist features new songs and classic hits, including Mr Brightside, When You Were Young, and Smile Like You Mean It.
Mandy Cano, who travelled from Milton Keynes for the concert, said: "This is my third time seeing them in the UK and I can't wait to see them after the long wait.
"Norwich wasn't the nearest location but my friend didn't want to see the Manic Street Preachers as the support, but I am a fan."
The support at Carrow Road is Indie pop band Blossoms.
Claire Hawkie, from Norwich who came with friend Ester Smith, said: "I am so excited and also saw Take That twice at the stadium so was expecting long queues.
"I can't pick my favourite song but everyone loves Mr Brightside."
The Killers is fronted by Brandon Flowers and the gates open at 5.30pm, with The Rose Inn in Queens Road hosting a pre-party from 3pm to 7pm.