The Killers, Carrow Road review: Rip-roaring show was well worth the wait

Review

The Killers performing at Carrow Road in Norwich, pictured is frontman Brandon Flowers. - Credit: Rob Loud

The atmosphere was electric at Carrow Road as The Killers finally played in Norwich two years later than scheduled due to the pandemic and it was well worth the wait.

Lead singer and slick showman Brandon Flowers kept the crowd, including fans who had queued since the morning, dancing all night long with a mix of classic hits and new material.

While it is called the Imploding the Mirage tour to mark their sixth album released in 2020, due to the Covid delay they have since released another called Pressure Machine and it was great to see these songs brought alive to a crowd at last.

Unsurprisingly, Mr Brightside got the biggest reaction of the night and was belted out across the pitch and in the stands, but there were plenty more memorable moments.

Fans ready for The Killers show to start at Carrow Road. - Credit: Supplied

When You Were Young and futuristic smash-hit Human, complete with a dazzling backdrop with mosaic videos of dancers, both had a huge reaction from the crowd.

The high-tempo anthems were punctuated with slower, more acoustic songs, including their foray into country music with Runaway Horses.

They certainly brought the Las Vegas glamour and flamboyance, which is where the band hail from, with frontman Flowers wearing a velvet suit with a huge flower pin.

The staging was sensational and the performance was packed with confetti cannons, pyrotechnics and huge visuals on the screen taking up the entire width of the pitch.

Local drummer Grace performing with The Killers at Carrow Road. - Credit: Supplied

Another big highlight was on 2007 song For Reasons Unknown when they invited local drummer Grace from the crowd to join them on stage, which has become a tradition at their shows, and she was fantastic.

There was also a little nod to Norwich City Football Club by Flowers who was met with huge cheers when he exclaimed "let's be havin' you".

It was great to see live music back at the stadium after a three-year hiatus, with Take That last performing there in 2019, and The Killers are followed by Elton John on June 15.

Fans had waited a long time to watch The Killers, but this made them enjoy the concert even more.