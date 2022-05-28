7 things to do at night in Norwich - from axe throwing to crazy golf

Video

Vector VR Norwich and Boom Battle Bar are two of Norwich's best evening attractions. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Denise Bradley

Whether you are heading out after work or looking for a date night with a difference, there are plenty of fun things to do in Norwich in the evening.

Play unlimited retro games at Retro Replay. - Credit: Archant

1. Retro Replay

Where: Level 1, Castle Quarter, Norwich, NR1 3DD

Opening times: Monday-Friday: 6pm-10pm, weekends: 11am-10pm (extended opening May 30 to June 3: 11am to 11pm)

Price: All day access wristband - adults: £10, under 16s: £7.50, under 5s free, buy from the front desk or in advance at retro-replay.games

Enjoy all day access to more than 100 retro arcade machines where you can challenge your friends.

There is also a gaming lounge in the bar area with more recent options such as Mario Kart and Rocket League.

2. Boom Battle Bar

Where: Level 2, Castle Quarter, Norwich, NR1 3DD

Opening times: Monday-Thursday: 1pm-11pm, Friday: 12pm-12am, Saturday: 11am-1am, Sunday: 12pm-11pm (no under 18s after 7pm)

Price: Priced per activity, book at boombattlebar.com/uk/norwich

Boom Battle Bar opened in Norwich's Castle Quarter in summer 2020 and you can choose from activities including Bavarian axe throwing, 'crazier' golf, and electric darts.

You can make an evening of it with food and drink available from the bar, including a range of cocktails and mocktails.

Players can choose from three themed golf courses at Putt Putt Noodle. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

3. Putt Putt Noodle

Where: Level 1, Castle Quarter, Norwich, NR1 3DD

Opening times: Monday-Thursday: 12pm-11pm, Friday: 12pm-12am, Saturday: 10am-1am, Sunday: 10am-11pm (extended during school holidays and over 18s only after 7pm)

Price: Adults: from £9pp, under 16s: from £7pp (based on one course)

Putt Putt Noodle opened late last year in the former New Look store and offers three themed crazy golf courses, which are called Cherry Blossom, Crouching Tiger, and Dragon Quest.

The immersive attraction also offers cocktails and Asian food, including bao buns and Korean barbecue pork belly.

The Bowling House has become known for its great food and drink as well as bowling since the start of the pandemic, pictured is owner Jack Thompson. - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

4. Bowling House

Where: 7 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4HX

Opening times: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 4pm-10pm, Friday: 4pm-11pm, Saturday: 12pm-11pm, Sunday: 12pm-8pm

Price: Various prices, free bowling with a main course Sunday to Friday, book at bowlinghouse.co.uk

The perfect spot for a date or a catch-up with mates, with retro bowling lanes, karaoke, and a spacious garden for warmer summer evenings.

It also offers top notch food and drink, with a range of mains and small plates available, and you can get 2-4-1 cocktails on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

A selection of games at Slice and Dice vegan café. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

5. Slice and Dice

Where: 86 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4AB

Opening times: Tuesday-Thursday: 10am-10pm, Friday and Saturday: 10am-11pm, Sunday: 10am-8pm

Price: £5pp for a four-hour games session/membership £25 a year, no cover charge if having food and drink, book a table at sliceanddice.cafe

Slice and Dice offers a huge range of board games to play with your family and friends, with staff on hand to help with the rules and recommendations.

There is also a 100pc vegan menu with a range of small plates and mains and you can also get bottomless brunch during the day with prosecco and cocktails.

Louisa Baldwin using one of the virtual reality pods at Vector VR at the Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

6. Vector VR Norwich

Where: Level 2, Castle Quarter, Norwich, NR1 3DD

Opening times: Monday-Wednesday: 11am-8pm, Thursday-Friday: 11am-9pm, Saturday: 10am-9.30pm, Sunday: 10am-8pm

Price: Various virtual reality pod experiences available, book at vectorvr.co.uk

This virtual reality centre opened in Norwich last year and you can hire a pod for 30 or 60 minutes, with more than 25 games to choose from.

The immersive experience is also wheelchair-friendly and you can do single or multi-player games.

Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

7. Escape rooms

Where: Various locations across Norwich

Opening times: See individual websites

Price: Various

Fans of escape rooms are spoilt for choice in Norwich, with various themes and levels of difficulty.

Among those in the city include History Mystery's Secrets of the Tunnels in Castle Meadow, where you can explore a real medieval street, and Escape Hunt at Chantry Place with various themed rooms, ranging from Aladdin to Alice in Puzzleland.

Clued Up in Prince of Wales Road also has games themed around a nuclear attack, prison breakout, and more.