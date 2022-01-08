Board game café launches bottomless brunch with prosecco and cocktails
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022
Sip 'Pawnstar' Martinis and play board games at Norwich café and bar Slice and Dice which has just launched a bottomless brunch.
Slice and Dice opened at 86 St Benedicts Street in May last year and it offers an 100pc vegan menu of brunch dishes, sandwiches and mains alongside a range of drinks.
It is owned by Samantha Whitehouse, 31, who gave up her job working in film and TV to follow her passion to open a board game café.
It has proved a hit, with a huge range of games on offer from the library in the corner with sections including family, party and competitive.
She said: "Most of the team know how to play almost all of the games and we love introducing new ones to people who may not have played anything other than Monopoly or Scrabble."
She has now decided to introduce bottomless brunch, which is available in two-hour sittings starting at 10am to 3pm on Tuesdays to Sundays.
It costs £35 for unlimited prosecco and a brunch dish, with options including pancakes, a breakfast burrito and cheeseburger and fries.
Customers can also upgrade to include unlimited cocktails for an additional £4, with options including a Pawnstar Martini, Chess on the Beach and a Colt Espresso.
Ms Whitehouse said: "My sister said that I should do a bottomless brunch as she would come with her friends, so I thought that if I have to work out what to do for them I might as well see if there is a market for it and the response has been pretty good.
"A lot of places have vegan options but to have a place where everything is vegan is great.
"Our breakfast burrito goes down outrageously well and one of our chefs is obsessed with putting things in wraps."
Customers can also stay for an extra two hours to play games for £3.50, with the bottomless just for the first two hours.
It has been a busy few weeks for Ms Whitehouse and her team as they also recently launched delivery.
Book a table and order for delivery at sliceanddice.cafe