News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Board game café launches bottomless brunch with prosecco and cocktails

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:00 AM January 8, 2022
Samantha Whitehouse with the bottomless brunch at Slice and Dice vegan café.

Samantha Whitehouse with the bottomless brunch at Slice and Dice vegan café with a Colt Espresso cocktail and board games. Pictured are the Slice and Dice breakfast and fruit pancakes. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Sip 'Pawnstar' Martinis and play board games at Norwich café and bar Slice and Dice which has just launched a bottomless brunch. 

Slice and Dice opened at 86 St Benedicts Street in May last year and it offers an 100pc vegan menu of brunch dishes, sandwiches and mains alongside a range of drinks. 

Slice and Dice vegan café at 86 St Benedicts Street.  

Slice and Dice vegan café at 86 St Benedicts Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

It is owned by Samantha Whitehouse, 31, who gave up her job working in film and TV to follow her passion to open a board game café. 

It has proved a hit, with a huge range of games on offer from the library in the corner with sections including family, party and competitive. 

She said: "Most of the team know how to play almost all of the games and we love introducing new ones to people who may not have played anything other than Monopoly or Scrabble." 

A selection of games at Slice and Dice vegan café.

A selection of games at Slice and Dice vegan café. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

She has now decided to introduce bottomless brunch, which is available in two-hour sittings starting at 10am to 3pm on Tuesdays to Sundays.

It costs £35 for unlimited prosecco and a brunch dish, with options including pancakes, a breakfast burrito and cheeseburger and fries. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle
  2. 2 How has Norwich changed over the last decade?
  3. 3 Gunman reported in city street - but police find no evidence at the scene
  1. 4 Norwich plant shop closes as owner goes back to working in film and TV
  2. 5 See inside this stylish apartment for sale off one of Norwich's coolest streets
  3. 6 Drink driver leads police on 100mph chase through Norwich
  4. 7 Injuries reported after crash between motorbike and car
  5. 8 Customers set to play poker and enjoy a beer as barbers transformed
  6. 9 Shock as police go door to door at 3am
  7. 10 Man fled from police in handcuffs after Norwich arrest

Customers can also upgrade to include unlimited cocktails for an additional £4, with options including a Pawnstar Martini, Chess on the Beach and a Colt Espresso.

The Slice and Dice vegan breakfast is part of the bottomless brunch. 

The Slice and Dice vegan breakfast is part of the bottomless brunch. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Ms Whitehouse said: "My sister said that I should do a bottomless brunch as she would come with her friends, so I thought that if I have to work out what to do for them I might as well see if there is a market for it and the response has been pretty good.

"A lot of places have vegan options but to have a place where everything is vegan is great.

"Our breakfast burrito goes down outrageously well and one of our chefs is obsessed with putting things in wraps." 

The fruit pancakes are part of the bottomless brunch at Slice and Dice.

The fruit pancakes are part of the bottomless brunch at Slice and Dice. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Customers can also stay for an extra two hours to play games for £3.50, with the bottomless just for the first two hours.  

It has been a busy few weeks for Ms Whitehouse and her team as they also recently launched delivery. 

Book a table and order for delivery at sliceanddice.cafe

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tia Yallop and her partner Louis were left without a pram after their pram was taken from outside their home in Norwich.

Thieves snatch newborn's pram from family car

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Sammie Stewart, a Norwich delivery driver, has lost five stone going from a size 26 to 14.

'I owe him my life' - Delivery driver drops from size 26 to 14

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Christchurch Road, Norwich

Five-bed Victorian home with two flats in Golden Triangle on sale for £1.3m

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
IB-15-Norfolk-Police-2012-crim

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Norwich man reported missing found safe and well

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon