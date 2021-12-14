See inside new crazy golf attraction serving up cocktails and noodles

Putt Putt Noddle is now open in Norwich's Castle Quarter. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

An Asian-inspired immersive crazy golf attraction which cost £1 million to build has opened in Norwich.

Putt Putt Noodle has opened in Norwich's Castle Quarter and offers three nine-hole courses crafted to transport players to faraway destinations.

Putt Putt Noodle has opened in Castle Quarter in Norwich, offering an immersive crazy golf experience. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

One course, Dragon Quest, is a sensory experience set on the Great Wall of China and another, Cherry Blossom, boasts fountains enriched with the scent of jasmine.

There is also a hole which is played in a sauna.

Players can choose from three themed golf courses at Putt Putt Noodle. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The golfing attraction uses a variety of features, such as waterfalls and smells, to immerse players in the faraway setting. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Crouching Tiger is based on a Cambodian bamboo jungle and contains a three-metre tall Buddha and life-size pandas and tigers.

Customers will also be able to treat themselves to a variety of noodle dishes and cocktails in the attraction's bar area.

Owner of Putt Putt Noodle David Moore and General Manager Thomas Douglas with some of the exciting drinks on offer. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Owner David Moore said: "This is a unique experience, the first of its kind in the country and we are delighted to be open in Castle Quarter in Norwich city centre.

"We are catering for all ages, friends and families, and after 7pm, it’s for over 18s only."

Opening hours and ticket prices can be found on Putt Putt Noodle's website.