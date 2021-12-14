See inside new crazy golf attraction serving up cocktails and noodles
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
An Asian-inspired immersive crazy golf attraction which cost £1 million to build has opened in Norwich.
Putt Putt Noodle has opened in Norwich's Castle Quarter and offers three nine-hole courses crafted to transport players to faraway destinations.
One course, Dragon Quest, is a sensory experience set on the Great Wall of China and another, Cherry Blossom, boasts fountains enriched with the scent of jasmine.
There is also a hole which is played in a sauna.
Crouching Tiger is based on a Cambodian bamboo jungle and contains a three-metre tall Buddha and life-size pandas and tigers.
Customers will also be able to treat themselves to a variety of noodle dishes and cocktails in the attraction's bar area.
Owner David Moore said: "This is a unique experience, the first of its kind in the country and we are delighted to be open in Castle Quarter in Norwich city centre.
Most Read
- 1 BMW owner reported over ‘for sale’ sign on windscreen
- 2 Townhouse with seven acres and Victorian orangery priced at £475k
- 3 Husband and wife used barcode scam to defraud B&Q
- 4 Police car blaze closes A11
- 5 Is this your dog? Search is on for owner of elderly pup found in dump
- 6 Calls for double yellow lines to stop school parking chaos
- 7 Two Norwich City fans under investigation over offensive gesture
- 8 Can you name this 1990s Norwich nightclub?
- 9 'Anxiety and anger' as payment signs put up in free city car park
- 10 Man left with serious injuries after being hit by car
"We are catering for all ages, friends and families, and after 7pm, it’s for over 18s only."
Opening hours and ticket prices can be found on Putt Putt Noodle's website.