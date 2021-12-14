News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

See inside new crazy golf attraction serving up cocktails and noodles

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:40 PM December 14, 2021
Putt Putt Noddle is now open in Norwich's Castle Quarter next to PureGym.

Putt Putt Noddle is now open in Norwich's Castle Quarter. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

An Asian-inspired immersive crazy golf attraction which cost £1 million to build has opened in Norwich.

Putt Putt Noodle has opened in Norwich's Castle Quarter and offers three nine-hole courses crafted to transport players to faraway destinations.

Putt Putt Noodle has opened in Castle Quarter, Norwich, offering an immersive crazy golf experience.

Putt Putt Noodle has opened in Castle Quarter in Norwich, offering an immersive crazy golf experience. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

One course, Dragon Quest, is a sensory experience set on the Great Wall of China and another, Cherry Blossom, boasts fountains enriched with the scent of jasmine.

There is also a hole which is played in a sauna.

Putt Putt Noodle in Norwich's Castle Quarter offers three themed courses.

Players can choose from three themed golf courses at Putt Putt Noodle. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Putt Putt Noodle crazy golf claims to be the first immersive golf experience in the UK.

The golfing attraction uses a variety of features, such as waterfalls and smells, to immerse players in the faraway setting. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Crouching Tiger is based on a Cambodian bamboo jungle and contains a three-metre tall Buddha and life-size pandas and tigers.

Customers will also be able to treat themselves to a variety of noodle dishes and cocktails in the attraction's bar area.

Owner of Putt Putt Noodle David Moore and General Manager Thomas Douglas with some of the exciting drinks on offer

Owner of Putt Putt Noodle David Moore and General Manager Thomas Douglas with some of the exciting drinks on offer. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Owner David Moore said: "This is a unique experience, the first of its kind in the country and we are delighted to be open in Castle Quarter in Norwich city centre.

Most Read

  1. 1 BMW owner reported over ‘for sale’ sign on windscreen
  2. 2 Townhouse with seven acres and Victorian orangery priced at £475k
  3. 3 Husband and wife used barcode scam to defraud B&Q
  1. 4 Police car blaze closes A11
  2. 5 Is this your dog? Search is on for owner of elderly pup found in dump
  3. 6 Calls for double yellow lines to stop school parking chaos
  4. 7 Two Norwich City fans under investigation over offensive gesture
  5. 8 Can you name this 1990s Norwich nightclub?
  6. 9 'Anxiety and anger' as payment signs put up in free city car park
  7. 10 Man left with serious injuries after being hit by car

"We are catering for all ages, friends and families, and after 7pm, it’s for over 18s only."

Opening hours and ticket prices can be found on Putt Putt Noodle's website.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People out and about in Gentleman's Walk as face masks are to become compulsory on public transport

Data

First Omicron case confirmed in Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Jeff Taylor, centre, of the Bun Exchange, with Jimmy O'Neil and Michaela Standley.

Food and Drink

Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Heather Gage pictured with her son Jenson

Tributes paid to 'kind and gentle' vet, Heather

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Chloe Smith MP. Picture: Eliza Boo Photography

Chloe Smith speaks out on alleged No10 Christmas party

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon