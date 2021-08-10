Players have 90 minutes to save Norwich in new outdoor escape game

Video

Published: 3:15 PM August 10, 2021

Louisa and Cat try out Time Cops, the new outdoor escape game from Escape Hunt Norwich. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A new futuristic outdoor escape game has launched in Norwich, with players required to solve puzzles to save the city.

Time Cops is the latest offering from Escape Hunt Norwich, located in Chantry Road by the entrance to the shopping centre, and the venue opened in September 2020.

It also has four indoor rooms, which are A Dalek Awakens, Alice in Puzzleland, Our Finest Hour and an Aladdin themed one, virtual reality games and puzzles to play at home too.

Cat and Louisa outside Escape Hunt Norwich ready to play its new outdoor game. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Time Cops, suitable for teams of two to four people, starts at Escape Hunt and then takes groups across the city to solve clues using historic landmarks and technology.

At the start of the game, players are shown a video message from the future, warning that Norwich is ground zero for a global catastrophe.

Escape Hunt Norwich manager Heather Maclean briefs players Louisa and Cat ahead of the game. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Advanced technology company Artitech is about to bring its first artificial intelligence programme named H.E.L.A online.

It will immediately go rogue and escape its servers onto the internet where it will lie, growing and learning, before emerging and leaving humanity powerless to stop it.

Is it up to the Time Cops to use this knowledge, stop H.E.L.A and save the future.

Teams are given an iPad and an action pack to take as they go around the city, which includes locations such as Norwich Castle, Tombland and the Royal Arcade, and it is approximately a 2km walk.

Louisa poses for a photo, which is one of the challenges in the game. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Heather Maclean, general manager of Escape Hunt Norwich, said: "Time Cops is an exciting outdoor game that has been created specifically for Norwich.

"You have 90 minutes to save Norwich and it is a futuristic game that gives you an iPad to use to find different locations and to solve amazing puzzles throughout the city, while doing some sightseeing at the same time.

Cat and Louisa outside Norwich Castle while playing the Time Cops outdoor escape game, with players given an action pack and an iPad to use. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"An outdoor offering, especially in the summer, is a really fun thing to have."

Escape Hunt is global franchise and there are 13 venues in the UK.

Time Cops costs £45 for two people or £60 for three to four at escapehunt.com/uk/norwich