Virtual reality centre opens in Norwich with huge choice of games

Published: 2:32 PM October 24, 2021

India Greene, store assistant, Nic Sweet, supervisor, Luke Tweedie, manager, and Leon Glegg, supervisor, at Vector VR at the Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

From walking a plank on top of a skyscraper to preparing sushi, a new virtual reality centre offering more than 25 games has opened in Norwich.

Vector VR has launched on level two of the Castle Quarter shopping centre, next to Poundland, and it is aimed at children aged ten and over and adults.

Louisa Baldwin using one of the virtual reality pods at Vector VR at the Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

From avid gamers to people just looking for some afternoon or evening fun with friends, there is something for everyone.

Visitors can book time in a virtual reality pod, with 26 arcade-style games to choose from, or one of five taster experiences.

India Greene, store assistant, watching the virtual reality gameplay behind the scenes at Vector VR in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

The pod games include Clash of the Chefs, where you make everything from sushi to burgers, boxing challenge Creed: Rise to Glory and Angry Birds - Isle of Pigs with catapults and most are wheelchair friendly.

Each person gets their own pod and VR headset and while some games are designed for single players, others can be enjoyed by a group of up to four.

The Plank experience at Vector VR at the Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant



The taster experiences include The Blu (ages 8+), where people can explore the underwater world and meet fascinating sea creatures, The Plank (15+), where players walk a plank on top of a skyscraper, and gladiator experience GORN (18+).

Nic Sweet, supervisor, at Vector VR at the Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Luke Tweedie, who owns Vector VR with Rhodri Oliver, said: "This is the first centre and we are hoping we can expand across the country as lots of places don't have any VR yet.

"So far we have been super busy and lots of people are noticing us."

It is open from midday until late seven days a week with players able to buy soft drinks and snacks too.

Rob Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter, said: “We are excited that Vector VR have chosen to open at Castle Quarter because it adds yet another string to our bow in terms of leisure and entertainment.

“We are always keen to welcome new tenants with fresh ideas who have an appetite for bringing something different and exciting to the centre, while delivering an excellent customer experience.”

You can book and find out more at vectorvr.co.uk