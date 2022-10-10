Little Kayla, 4, gets £41k windfall for cancer treatment

The family hope to fly to New York in November so Kayla can start the three-year trial - Credit: Stacey Buttle

A city four-year-old is set to fly to the US for life-saving cancer trials after more than £40,000 was raised for her.

However little Kalya Buttle's family has just five weeks to raise another £70,000.

In May 2021 Kayla, who lives in Silver Road, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma - a rare and aggressive childhood cancer that has a 40 to 50pc chance of long-term survival.

A charity boxing match was held in little Kayla's honour on October 2 to raise funds needed to get her to New York for pioneering treatment.

Danny Moloney said he "won't stop" until Kayla's campaign gets "every single penny" needed to get her to the US - Credit: Stacey Buttle

In the fifth bout of 19 at the World Association of Wrestling performance centre, boxer Jules Bevis suffered a suspected cardiac arrest and died shortly after.

The total raised for Kayla's campaign at the boxing event - £41,000 - was announced at a celebration of Jules' life on Sunday, October 9.

Kayla's mum, Stacey, said: "I am overwhelmed, emotional, happy - a mix of everything.

Four-year-old Kayla Buttle wearing her personalised boxing shorts ahead of the charity match in her honour on October 2 - Credit: Stacey Buttle

"It was such a cracking day until the tragic turn of events.

"We thought: 'How do we come back from this and not upset people along the way?'

"What we're doing is for Kayla and for Jules - we're heartbroken and heartwarmed at the same time.

Kayla Buttle, four, with her mum Stacey - Credit: Stacey Buttle

"We want to support them as a family as much as they've supported us.

"Tragedy brings families together through the most traumatic experiences.

"Let's not let Jules' death be in vain.

Kayla's mum Stacey said she is "overwhelmed with emotion" after £41,000 was added to their fundraising campaign - Credit: Stacey Buttle

"When we first fly out there that will partly be because of Jules. He was part of the process and we're eternally grateful."

In August Kayla’s fundraising target was revised from £221,000 down to £185,000 to ensure the family can get Kayla stateside.

If the total is not raised before their November deadline, the family have the opportunity to keep up their fundraising endeavours once Kayla's treatment starts.

Danny Moloney, 52, helped set up Jules' celebratory day - Credit: Archant

City fundraiser Danny Moloney, who organised the boxing event for Kayla, said: "This is a fantastic amount, but we've got to keep that foot on the accelerator.

"We still need more.

"I'm really pleased but I'll do everything to get every single penny out of people. I won't stop until she's got all the money.

"It's in reach. It's possible.

"Reaching the goal - Jules would've wanted that."

To donate to Kayla's campaign, visit www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/kayla.