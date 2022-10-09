'Overwhelming' support at event celebrating the life of Jules Bevis

Hundreds of tributes have come in at an event to celebrate the life of Jules Bevis - Credit: Archant / Jules Bevis - Facebook

Hundreds have turned up to celebrate the life of Jules Bevis who died during a charity boxing event on Sunday October 2.

People packed in for the celebration, which is being held at the World Association of Wrestling Performance Centre in Diamond Road starting from 11am.

Those in attendance have got to experience a range of live music and wrestling before a raffle and auction was held with proceeds going to Jules Bevis' family.

Zak Bevis, Jules' nephew said he was "overwhelmed" by the support - Credit: Archant

There will also be a draw for Kayla's raffle - which was due to be drawn before tragedy struck on October 2.

Jules' nephew, Zak Bevis, is a professional wrestler living in Colman Road who has been "overwhelmed" by the support shown for his uncle.

The 31-year-old said: "The love from the community has been incredible.

The day included live music and wrestling - Credit: Archant

"Whether it's been through donations or just coming through the doors here it's really shown how much of a big character, and a big heart, Jules had.

"He really touched a lot of people's lives.

"Everyone is hurting and our hearts are shattered but I really wanted to bring life back into the building.

There were flowers and cards laid at the venue for Jules Bevis - Credit: Archant

"There's been more than 500 people come here with cards and flowers."

Tributes will also be read out and a round of applause is to be held at 3.28pm, when Mr Bevis was pronounced dead.

A ten bell salute will ring out traditionally used to honour boxers who have died.

Danny Moloney, 52, helped set up Jules' celebratory day - Credit: Archant

Zak teamed up with one of Jules' long-time friends, Danny Moloney, who was one of the key organisers at the Fight for Kayla event.

The 52-year-old added: "I'm so pleased with the turnout.

"It's coming off really difficult circumstances but me and Zak wanted to lift people's spirits.

"All the money raised today will go towards Jules' family to help them with the funeral and over the Christmas period.

A GoFundMe was set up for Jules Bevis following his death - Credit: Archant

"So many other people have got involved as well and it's just amazing with their show of love and support."

A GoFundMe was set up by Mr Moloney who aimed to raise £6,000 for Jules following his death.

The goal was increased to £10,000 after the initial figure was hit less than 24 hours after starting.

It currently sits at £9,032.