'We can't do it alone': Family's race to raise £221k for four-year-old

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:00 PM June 1, 2022
Kayla Buttle has been battling neuroblastoma since May 2021

Kayla Buttle has been battling neuroblastoma since May 2021 - Credit: Stacey Buttle

A Norwich mum is making a heartbreaking plea for help to get her four-year-old daughter stateside for experimental and potentially life-saving cancer trials.

Kayla Buttle of Silver Road was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma on May 17, 2021.

Kayla Buttle was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when she was just three years old

Kayla Buttle was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when she was just three years old - Credit: Stacey Buttle

A staggering £20,000 has been raised so far to fund her place in a medicine trial in New York City and other expenses - such as flights and accommodation - but that is but a small dent in the £221,000 needed.

The money needs to be raised by November to enrol her on the bivalent vaccine clinical trial that aims to stop her neuroblastoma from returning. 

Kayla is a very good candidate for the trial but must show no signs of disease by October to be eligible.

Her mum Stacey Buttle said: "We have to fight as hard as we can. We just need the support of everybody else, we can't do it on our own.

The Buttle family has been continually fundraising for Kayla's cancer treatment

The Buttle family has been continually fundraising for Kayla's cancer treatment - Credit: Stacey Buttle

"If I had a house to sell, I would. If it meant my child would be clear and would have no evidence of disease for the rest of her life and surviving, I would do it in a heart beat.

"A house is made of bricks and mortar. That doesn't make it a home.

"It's an eye-watering amount of money. But Kayla is worth so much more. She's worth 1,000 houses."

As it stands Kayla has a 50pc chance of relapse.

If the worst happens, she will then have just a 10pc chance of long-term survival.

"There's always a possibility of relapse. It's a scary prospect," Stacey added.

Kayla Buttle (centre) with brothers Riley, 10, (left) and Cory, 7 (right)

Kayla Buttle (centre) with brothers Riley, 10, (left) and Cory, 7 (right) - Credit: Supplied by Stacey Buttle

"But Kayla is amazing and people's support means the world to our family.

"Watching Kayla's journey has made it hit home for a lot of people.

"The trial should be pretty easy going compared to what she's already been through.

"Chemo is the hardest of the hard. Everything after that is a breeze in comparison," the mum of three said.

Stacey Buttle said her four-year-old daughter Kayla is "always smiling"

Stacey Buttle said her four-year-old daughter Kayla is "always smiling" - Credit: Supplied by Stacey Buttle

"Kayla is amazing as usual, though. Always smiling and laughing.

"Cancer has taken over a massive portion of Kayla's life. And the year before that we were in lockdown.

"Every pound makes a difference. People sharing, people talking, gives her a chance to survive," she said.

