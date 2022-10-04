'Real-life superhero', Jules Bevis, remembered by his family and children

Gallery

Zak Bevis, third left, reads out a statement about the death of Jules Bevis at a vigil held in his memory with Ricky Knight, left, and Danny Maloney, second left, Jules' close family, and his best friend, Jez Kidd, right

The broken-hearted family and friends of Jules Bevis have gathered to celebrate his life, after the city dad died during a charity event on Sunday.

Mr Bevis was boxing in the fifth bout of 19 at an event in aid of four-year-old Kayla Buttle at the World Association of Wrestling performance centre in Diamond Road.

His family suspect he suffered a cardiac arrest in the ring and died shortly after.

They added his death was not a result of any punches thrown.

Jules Bevis died at a charity boxing event

At midday on Tuesday, October 4, friends and family gathered at the venue to remember the 56-year-old father of four.

At the vigil to celebrate his life, Jules' children said: "Jules was one of a kind.

"A true gent with the biggest, kindest heart.

One of the tributes to Jules Bevis at a vigil held in his memory

"He touched lives far and wide and made a difference to everyone he met with his selfless actions and gave so much of his time to support community projects, people and charities.

"Jules was the 'big uncle' of the community and would've done anything for anyone.

"He leaves a void that can never be filled and is loved by us all.

Tributes to Jules Bevis at a vigil held in his memory on Tuesday, October 4

"The Jabmaster. The Crown Jules. Jules 'Mr Tottenham' Bevis. Dad."

His nephew, Zak Bevis, said in a speech to those gathered in Jules' memory: "Jules Bevis - a local legend - agreed to lace up his boots one final time for an incredible cause.

"During his match Jules had a suspected cardiac arrest. Paramedics were on site for the event and acted fast.

Zak Bevis, front right, reads out a statement about the death of Jules Bevis at a vigil held in his memory, with Ricky Knight, front left, and Danny Maloney, centre front, with Jules' close family, and his best friend, Jez Kidd, right

"All emergency services - police, first aiders and civilians - fought for 50 minutes to help save Jules. Unfortunately, despite all their incredible efforts, they couldn't save him.

"The police were fantastic and helped make an extremely difficult situation easier.

"At 3.28pm he was pronounced dead.

Jules Bevis' best friend Jez Kidd, who has had Jules name tattooed on his neck following his death

"Hundreds of people have paid tribute to a real-life superhero. He came to save a life and gave his own.

"Jules was well-known and loved by all. Tottenham Hotspur, boxing, wrestling and music were his passions and he met many people that shared the same love and interest - and in return loved Jules.

"His up-beat and positive outlook was infectious and the people of Norwich are mourning together for this wonderful man.

Tributes to Jules Bevis at a vigil held in his memory at World of Wrestling in Diamond Road, Norwich

"As his nephew, I'd like to add on behalf of family and friends that we appreciate all the efforts that were made.

"We love and miss you, Jabmaster. Forever our hero."

Norwich fundraiser Danny Maloney, 52, who has raised more than £1 million for a charitable causes and was one of the key organisers of Sunday's event, had know Jules for more than 25 years.

Danny Maloney at the vigil for his friend Jules Bevis. Danny also helped organise the event

He has set up a fundraiser for the family to pay for Jules' funeral and to support his family. Cash donations can also be left at the World Association of Wrestling.

He said: "I'm from Tottenham and Jules and I used to go to the football together all the time.

"We knew each other through our loves of football and boxing.

Jules Bevis' close family and his best friend Jez Kidd, right, at a vigil held in his memory

"Because of the cost of living crisis it's harder than ever to fundraise. It's a big hurdle that Kayla's family is up against.

"We promised to raise £20,000. The oldest boxer was 62 and the youngest 22 - these guys, including Jules, were doing this for Kayla.

"Jules's coming out music was Don't Give Up by Macka B - and that was for Kayla.

One of the tributes to Jules Bevis left at the vigil in his memory

"It was all about raising money and putting on a show.

"It was awful - at what should've been such a fantastic, phenomenal occasion.

Jules Bevis' immediate family at a vigil held in his memory on October 4

"Everyone was checked before and after the event. Boxers' safety is paramount and is more important than anything. We couldn't have been more thorough.

"Jules was tremendously fit. He was a larger-than-lifer character.

"A lorry driver, one of his jobs was working as a limo driver.

Leo Jules Wright, 10, lights a candle in memory of his grandfather Jules Bevis

"For one of my friends to lose his life trying to help someone - I can't get my head around that."