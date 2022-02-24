'We'll throw everything at it': Kayla, three, diagnosed with rare cancer

Kayla Buttle, three, from Silver Road in Norwich has a rare form of cancer. - Credit: Stacey Buttle

A desperate mother is appealing for her help after her three-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer which has a 40pc to 50pc survival rate.

Kayla Buttle, who lives with her family in NR3, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in May 2021 after she began to suffer a pain in her leg.

Her parents Stacey and Wayne, who live in Silver Road, have been told the tot needs treatment which is currently not available on the NHS.

It will set the family of five back by "hundreds of thousands of pounds".

Norwich's Stacey Buttle with her daughter Kayla, who has high-risk neuroblastoma. - Credit: Stacey Buttle

Stacey, who is also mum to Kory, seven, and Riley, nine, said: "We can't put a figure on it because she's already had partial treatment and we haven't been accepted on a trial yet.

"It'll cost hundreds of thousands of pounds. It's a long process, we've got seven months to raise the money and then five years of treatment."

But despite the high costs and lengthy treatment, the family are determined to fight on.

Kayla with her brothers Kory and Riley out in Norwich. - Credit: Stacey Buttle

She added: "Neuroblastoma's got about a 50pc survival rate and a 50pc chance of relapse which brings with it a lower survival rate.

"It's really complex but we're fighting all the way.

"Can we guarantee it will work? No. Will we throwing everything at it? Yes, because it's my little girl and she means everything to me.

"It tears the family apart."

Kayla Buttle with dad Wayne and mum Stacey, who live in NR3 in Norwich. - Credit: Stacey Buttle

Following the diagnosis the family have set up a fundraising page for Kayla and plan to ask businesses for help, as well as holding events to fund the treatment.

Stacey added: "It's big companies that will really be able to help us.

"All we can do is try, people have been so positive asking what they can do to help."

She said it was important to raise awareness of the condition, with early signs appearing "like growing pains".

Kayla Buttle, three, who is currently in need of treatment worth "hundreds of thousands" to treat a rare childhood cancer. - Credit: Stacey Buttle

Stacey added: "When she got the pain in her leg I took her to A&E and it took nine days, then we got the diagnosis.

"It's a bitter pill to swallow because she seems well and bright."

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so at the family's fundraising page: https://www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/kayla

Anyone who wishes to offer support can also contact Stacey on Facebook or Instagram.