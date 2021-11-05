Revealed: Norwich's Hamleys most popular Christmas toys
- Credit: Hamleys
Hamleys in Chantry Place has revealed the most popular toys for Christmas 2021.
Featuring in the list are family favourites like Barbie, Playmobil and Lego.
It comes after Norwich-based toy store Langleys revealed their most popular toys last week.
The retailer revealed that Pokémon cards and Lego topped their charts - particularly the Harry Potter, Star Wars and Jurassic World models.
Chris Goulding, Langleys store manager, said: "The classic toys are still popular, but our top toys aren't always the same as the nationals being an independent shop."
Other bestsellers include Norfolk-related toys, with a puzzle of Norwich Market and Norwich Monopoly flying off the shelves.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Goulding warned tech toys could be harder to come by this Christmas, as manufacturers struggle to get microchips.
The list of the top ten toys for Christmas was made by Hamleys and has a price range of £11 to £310.
Here are Hamleys Top Ten Toys for Christmas.
- Playmobil 70571 City Action Police Special Operations Police Robot - £20
- Shifu Orboot (Earth): The Education AR Globe - £50
- Magic Mixies Cauldron - £70
- Barbie Dream House - £310
- L.O.L. Surprise Movie Magic Doll - £11
- Ralleyz Warrior 3 in 1 - £90
- Lego Super Mario Adventures Luigi Starter Course - £50
- Nerf Elite Flip 2.0 8 - £25
- Huggables Range - £20
- Hamleys Dicii Snakes and Ladders - £14
Hamleys opened its Norwich store in mid-September, during a period of many openings in Chantry Place.
Other businesses to recently open in the centre include Subway, H&M Kids and H&M Home, Norfolk Flower Room, and The Real Greek.