Norwich Evening News > News > Business

H&M HOME opens in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:45 PM September 2, 2021   
H&M HOME

The newly opened H&M HOME in Chantry Place - Credit: H&M HOME

H&M HOME has opened in Norwich following a refurbishment of the brand's store in Chantry Place. 

The H&M HOME department is on the lower ground level of the shopping centre in the former Game store.

It is part of the fully reopened H&M store which also includes a children's department.

H&M HOME

The newly opened H&M HOME in Chantry Place - Credit: H&M HOME

The interior is among the first of its kind in its UK stores and aims to create a "modern and relevant shopping experience".

Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M opened its first UK store in 1976. Now, the UK and Ireland portfolio contains more than 240 stores.

The opening comes after Hamleys, the world's oldest toy shop, revealed it would be opening a store in the shopping centre. 

Other recent additions to Chantry Place include Deichmann and The Real Greek.

Norwich News

