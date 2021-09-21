News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

First look inside Norwich's new toy shop

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:09 PM September 21, 2021   
Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Hamleys Expert Hayden Wright Byline: Sonya Duncan

Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Hamleys Expert Hayden Wright Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The world's oldest toy shop has officially opened its doors in Norwich.

Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Byline: Sonya Duncan

Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

World-famous Hamleys opened in Chantry Place at the weekend to the delight of Norwich's children - and the dismay of their parents' bank balances. 

Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Byline: Sonya Duncan

Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The first child at the door got to open the shop and bagged a free gift.

Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Byline: Sonya Duncan

Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The firm has 15 stores across the UK, including stores in Cardiff, Milton Keynes, and Liverpool, as well as smaller shops in airports across the country.

Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Byline: Sonya Duncan

Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

But Norwich's other toy retailers aren't worried. 

You may also want to watch:

Langleys, which first opened in 1883, also has a store in Chantry Place place and its owner, Steve Scott , said the company's knowledge of its customers will help the business beat the competition. 

Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Byline: Sonya Duncan

Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We welcome competition, we're a strong brand with a good customer base," he said last month. "We offer great value and have a huge range of unique products.

Most Read

  1. 1 Siblings slam council for 'backtracking' on council flat
  2. 2 Caroline Flack's mum to open 'grief café' in Norfolk
  3. 3 See inside renovated 1950s Norwich factory apartment for sale for £350,000
  1. 4 Bookshop to close with clothing store set to move in
  2. 5 Calls to stop major development in expanding village
  3. 6 Terror for tenants as yobs smash their way into flats
  4. 7 Bus routes affected by driver shortages in Norwich
  5. 8 Windows left with cracks after mystery bang heard in Norwich
  6. 9 Public consultation launched over proposed 1,600 home development
  7. 10 What are your memories of Castle Quarter?

"We know the area and can tailor our products and range to what our customers want."

Let the toy wars commence! 

Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Hamleys Expert Hayden Wright Byline: Sonya Duncan

Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Hamleys Expert Hayden Wright Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alexandra Road in Norwich's Golden Triangle was closed for a street party to celebrate Norfolk's Car Free Day

Norfolk County Council

Streets in Norwich close for car-free day

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Jennifer Ballard who lives on the outskirts of Sprowston

Warning to others after mum breaks leg using park zip wire

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance over the A47 following an incident near Longwater

Norfolk Live

Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

Special Report

What 45,000 new homes will mean for our city

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon