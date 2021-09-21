First look inside Norwich's new toy shop
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The world's oldest toy shop has officially opened its doors in Norwich.
World-famous Hamleys opened in Chantry Place at the weekend to the delight of Norwich's children - and the dismay of their parents' bank balances.
The first child at the door got to open the shop and bagged a free gift.
The firm has 15 stores across the UK, including stores in Cardiff, Milton Keynes, and Liverpool, as well as smaller shops in airports across the country.
But Norwich's other toy retailers aren't worried.
You may also want to watch:
Langleys, which first opened in 1883, also has a store in Chantry Place place and its owner, Steve Scott , said the company's knowledge of its customers will help the business beat the competition.
"We welcome competition, we're a strong brand with a good customer base," he said last month. "We offer great value and have a huge range of unique products.
Most Read
- 1 Siblings slam council for 'backtracking' on council flat
- 2 Caroline Flack's mum to open 'grief café' in Norfolk
- 3 See inside renovated 1950s Norwich factory apartment for sale for £350,000
- 4 Bookshop to close with clothing store set to move in
- 5 Calls to stop major development in expanding village
- 6 Terror for tenants as yobs smash their way into flats
- 7 Bus routes affected by driver shortages in Norwich
- 8 Windows left with cracks after mystery bang heard in Norwich
- 9 Public consultation launched over proposed 1,600 home development
- 10 What are your memories of Castle Quarter?
"We know the area and can tailor our products and range to what our customers want."
Let the toy wars commence!