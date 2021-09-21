First look inside Norwich's new toy shop

Published: 6:09 PM September 21, 2021

The world's oldest toy shop has officially opened its doors in Norwich.

Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

World-famous Hamleys opened in Chantry Place at the weekend to the delight of Norwich's children - and the dismay of their parents' bank balances.

The first child at the door got to open the shop and bagged a free gift.

The firm has 15 stores across the UK, including stores in Cardiff, Milton Keynes, and Liverpool, as well as smaller shops in airports across the country.

But Norwich's other toy retailers aren't worried.

Langleys, which first opened in 1883, also has a store in Chantry Place place and its owner, Steve Scott , said the company's knowledge of its customers will help the business beat the competition.

"We welcome competition, we're a strong brand with a good customer base," he said last month. "We offer great value and have a huge range of unique products.

"We know the area and can tailor our products and range to what our customers want."

Let the toy wars commence!

