New pop-up dried flower store opens in Norwich

Published: 11:43 AM October 27, 2021 Updated: 12:11 PM October 27, 2021

A pop-up dried flower store selling Christmas wreaths and handmade bouquets has opened in Norwich.

The Norfolk Flower Room by Lisa Angel has opened on the ground floor of Chantry place next to H&M.

It sells a variety of bouquets, wreaths, posies, which are all made from dried flowers, and Daisy Kingham from the company said feedback so far has been very positive.

"People have really embraced our dried flowers and customers wanted more selection but we only have so much room in our stores,” she said. “There's been a real shift in consumer habits from fresh and ephemeral to dried and more long-lasting.

"Our dried flowers can last for years when properly cared for which makes them more cost-effective and environmentally friendly and this is really important to Lisa.

You may also want to watch:

"Customers want to shop environmentally consciously and the feedback has been so positive.

“We’re loving the pop-up.”

Lisa in the Lisa Angel store in Chantry Place - Credit: Archant

All the products on sale at the pop-up, which is open until January 15, are handmade and Christmas wreaths and centrepieces are available for the festive season.

Ms Kingham said dried flowers offer a “different kind of beauty” and it is “something different and new” for the city.

She added: "Flowers are a luxury and them lasting longer just makes them more of a keepsake.”

Other businesses which have recently opened in the centre include Subway, H&M Kids and H&M Home, Hamleys, and The Real Greek.

The shopping centre general manager Paul McCarthy recently revealed that Chantry Place is close to finalising deals with four "fantastic new brands".

He said: "When we are able to secure and announce those deals, not only will those four tenants go on to do incredibly well because they are great brands, but the rest of the centre will benefit too."

Franco Manca has also revealed that it is considering a site in Chantry Place as part of its plans to open a restaurant in Norwich.