Pokemon and Lego top most wanted toy list this Christmas

Published: 5:46 PM October 26, 2021

Youngsters are clamouring for classic toys such as Pokémon cards and Lego this Christmas as they top the best sellers list at a city toy shop.

Staff at Langley's in Chantry Place said it had seen queues reaching all the way back to the shopping centre's entrance when it had its first stock of Pokémon 25th Anniversary cards, completely selling out that day.

Close behind on the list is various sets of Lego with Harry Potter, Star Wars and Jurassic World models among the most popular.

Chris Goulding, the store's manager said: "The classic toys are still popular, but our top toys aren't always the same as the nationals being an independent shop, because we're a bit more selective with what we stock.

"But Pokémon is still huge, when they brought out the 25th years celebration packs we had them queuing out the door, and it all went in a day.

"That was incredible."

Other best sellers include some Norfolk related toys, with a puzzle of Norwich Market and Norwich Monopoly flying off the shelves.

Mr Goulding added: "The puzzle of Norwich Market is selling really well, and Norwich Monopoly has been doing well for the last couple of years, particularly because we're the only people who sell that."

Other list toppers include Fidget Toys and toys from the children's TV programme Bluey, which he said are becoming difficult for toy retailers to get hold of.

Despite the shortage of Bluey toys, Mr Goulding said the store still had a good supply of most toys despite supply chain issues affecting larger chains.

Although he said he did expect to see certain lines of Lego go out of stock as Christmas gets closer as some supply issues had begun with the Danish toy manufacturer.

V-Tech pre-school toys are also becoming scarce according to the store manager, as manufacturers struggle to obtain microchips.

Mr Goulding said: "We've not really had any problems so far although some things are taking a while to arrive."