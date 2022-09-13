All the exciting changes happening at Norwich Riverside

New restaurants and an entertainment venue are opening in Riverside - Credit: Burhill Group Limited

From a new branch of a popular restaurant chain to an entertainment venue, big changes are happening at Norwich Riverside.

Experts have said that this regeneration could see the area become Norwich's new partying hotspot.

These are the big changes happening at the leisure complex:

Bella Italia

Bella Italia recently relocated to a new larger site at Riverside and it now boasts a dining balcony and bar.

The Italian restaurant, which was previously opposite Frankie and Benny's, opened in the former home of Las Iguanas on September 9.

Wagamama

The planning application for the city's second Wagamama, alongside the site at Chantry Place, was recently announced.

It is not currently known when the new restaurant will open, but the online plans state "as soon as possible".

The new branch would be in the former Chiquitos site at Norwich Riverside.

Adventure Leisure Bar

Neighbouring restaurants the Riverbank Chinese Buffet and Fatso's recently closed and will be replaced by the new Adventure Leisure Bar.

This will be a multi-million pound entertainment venue with crazy golf, ping pong, electro-darts and shuffleboard and it is expected to open in winter 2022.