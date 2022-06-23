Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
All-you-can-eat Chinese buffet at Riverside closes

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:35 PM June 23, 2022
A buffet-style Chinese restaurant that has served hungry customers in Norwich for the past 18 years has closed.

Riverbank Chinese Buffet in Wherry Road closed its doors for the final time on Thursday, June 16.

From traditional Chinese food to authentic recipes, the Riverside restaurant served a variety of dishes for families to choose from.

In a message to all customers which was posted on the restaurant's door, Riverbank thanked regulars for their support over the years.

It read: "We wish to inform you that on Thursday, June 16, our restaurant ceased trading.

"The owner is very sad to leave this place after 18 years of business. Thank you for all of your support."

The restaurant's closure comes after Fatso's announced it was searching for a new site after its Riverside venue also closed at the end of last week.

Along the same road, Bella Italia confirmed it is moving its restaurant up the road to a larger venue that was once home to Las Iguanas towards the end of the summer.

