First look inside Riverside's new Italian restaurant

Popular Italian restaurant, Bella Italia, is opening its doors to the public on September 9 - Credit: Bella Italia

It will soon be time to say "ciao" to Riverside's new restaurant offering Italian cuisine across two floors.

Bella Italia has moved into a larger venue in the Riverside entertainment hub and has revealed its opening date will be this month.

The previous Bella Italia restaurant was located opposite Frankie & Benny's.

And to mark the occasion the hospitality giant is giving away free food for its opening day.

The new venue comes after a new multi-million pound entertainment venue and new flats were announced in July.

A Bella Italia spokesman said: "We’re delighted to be opening our new and improved Riverside restaurant on September 9, which has created 30 jobs.

"It’s a stunning venue over two floors with balcony seating and a large bar area offering a great selection of drinks including beers, ciders, wines, fizz, cocktails and gin and tonics.

"There’s something for everyone whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, visiting the Riverside leisure complex or heading to Carrow Road to watch the football.

"With a menu full of tasty Italian dishes made with ingredients crafted with Italian family tradition, our friendly staff will be on hand to serve guests one of our crispy classic pizzas, a generous portion of steaming hot pasta or a mouth-watering grill.

"We can’t wait to open our doors.

"We’ll be giving away 100 free pizzas to celebrate our opening and guests can visit our website to find our more about our offers and job opportunities."

The new restaurant has replaced Las Iguanas, which was previously in the building.

Back in June the company said: "With seating across two floors, we’ll be able to serve twice as many guests as before.

"If people are in the city centre our restaurant in Red Lion Street is also open."

Experts believe the overall regeneration of the hospitality hub could provide a more "sedate" night out and lighten the burden on Prince of Wales Road.

Professor Josh Bamfield, director of the Centre for Retail Research in Norwich, previously said: "Riverside is already an area known in its own right but these new additions will ensure it continues to attract young people."