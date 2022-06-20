Riverside restaurant closes its doors for final time

Fatso's has revealed it has closed its Riverside restaurant - Credit: Matthew Williams

An American-style restaurant is looking for a new site after revealing it has closed its Riverside venue.

Fatso's in Wherry Road welcomed families to the restaurant for the final time on Father's Day on Sunday, June 19.

The restaurant had been tight-lipped about its impending closure but has now revealed it has started searching for a new site with immediate effect.

Fatso's has closed its doors for the final time at its Riverside venue in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Matthew Williams, director of Anglia Restaurants which runs Fatso's, said he was disappointed to be leaving because of the "fantastic customer base".

"We didn't want to make a big fuss about it and tell people beforehand that we were shutting," he said. "It's certainly a shock because we invested in this site three years ago and built up Fatso's.

"We've got a fantastic customer base so it feels like a real hit."

Fatso's is a popular choice among the city's food scene, with another restaurant in Salhouse Road, and takes customers back in time to early 20th century America.

Items on the menu include cheesy nachos, a Philly steak sandwich, and a variety of cheesecakes.

It stepped into the former home of Artorio's when it launched its Wherry Road site in 2019.

On Monday (June 20), people could be seen putting furniture from the restaurant into the back of removal vans.

People could be seen unloading furniture into removal vans outside Fatso's on Monday (June 20) - Credit: Archant

Mr Williams said some staff had been relocated to the Salhouse Road site while others have new jobs.

He added: "Our plan now is to focus on our Salhouse Road restaurant while searching for a new site."

Next door, Bella Italia confirmed it is moving its restaurant up the road to a larger venue that was once home to Las Iguanas.

Bella Italia has announced it is relocating its Riverside Leisure Centre restaurant. - Credit: Archant

A spokesman for Bella Italia said: "With seating across two floors, we’ll be able to serve twice as many guests as before, and they can expect a fresh new design and our customary warm welcome and friendly service."

It is thought the restaurant will switch locations towards the end of the summer and in the meantime the site remains open as usual.