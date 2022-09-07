Wagamama set to open new restaurant in Norwich

The site of the proposed Wagamama in Wherry Road, Norwich - Credit: Archant/ Wagamama

A popular Asian food chain has revealed plans to open a second restaurant in Norwich.

Proposals have been lodged with Norwich City Council for the launch of a new Wagamama restaurant which would open in the former Chiquito's site in Riverside.

From offering ramen to teppanyaki noodles, the chain is inspired by fast-paced Japanese ramen bars and is a celebration of Asian food.

Wagamama already has a location in Chantry Place - Credit: Archant

According to the plans, which have been posted on the door of the site in Wherry Road, the business hopes to open from 8am until 12.30am from Mondays to Sundays.

The new restaurant would be Wagamama's second site in the city after its Chantry Place location.

If approved, it is not currently known when the new restaurant will open but the online plans state "as soon as possible".

Queues can often be seen outside the Wagamama restaurant in Chantry Place - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

It comes amid plans for a new multi-million pound entertainment venue in Riverside offering crazy golf, ping pong and more.

This has meant several changes to long-standing businesses in the Riverside entertainment hub.

Fatso's and Riverbank Chinese restaurant both closed their doors for the final time in June, while Bella Italia moved into a larger venue in Riverside and is due to open later this week.

A Bella Italia spokesman said: "We’re delighted to be opening our new and improved Riverside restaurant on September 9, which has created 30 jobs.

"With a menu full of tasty Italian dishes made with ingredients crafted with Italian family tradition, our friendly staff will be on hand to serve guests one of our crispy classic pizzas, a generous portion of steaming hot pasta or a mouth-watering grill."

Bella Italia has moved its restaurant down the street - Credit: Archant

The new restaurant has replaced Las Iguanas which was previously in the building.