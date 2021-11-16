Street food pop-up opens permanently in city cafe

The Street Food Box at The Platform at Epic Studios in Norwich - Credit: A & M Events

A street food pop-up has found a permanent home in a Norwich cafe.

The Street Food Box is taking over the cafe next to Epic Studios in Magdalen Street after years as a catering company.

The "dirty food" seller has been catering events at the venue since August, such as Bongo's Bingo and Soul Train.

They were recently asked to run the cafe during the day for Access To Music, which operates during the day.

The Street Food Box will continue to cater Epic Studios events but is also exploring opening in the hours between college hours and evening events.

Matt Dawkins, owner of A & M Events and The Street Food Box, in their bigger and better horsebox - Credit: A & M Events

The company was started 15 years ago and has evolved a lot over the years.

Matt Dawkins, owner of A & M Events and The Street Food Box, said: "We used to just be an event caterer...back when chocolate fountains were really popular.

"Then a few years ago we bought a horsebox, which became really useful during lockdown when all our bookings disappeared.

"And now we have a much more permanent home at The Street Food Box at The Platform.

"This is an amazing stepping stone for us, things have just kept progressing."

Mr Dawkins, who is based in Lowestoft, added: "What we always say is 'you'll need a napkin to eat it'. You will end up with a handful of cheese."

Epic Studios and The Platform where The Street Food Box will operate on Magdalen Street, Norwich - Credit: A & M Events

They will sometimes add specials to the menu, such as the current goat cheese burger, which has redcurrant jelly and goat cheese on their standard smash burger.

The pop-up announces its locations on Facebook a week prior and has previously sold in pub beer gardens, holiday camps, and activity centres.

The Street Food Box recommends ordering food ahead of a pop-up to ensure you don't miss out, this can be done on their website.

Their upcoming events at Epic Studios include Bad Manners, this weekend, and Bongo's Bingo, next weekend.

The cafe will officially open on November 27.