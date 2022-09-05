Enjoy smoothies, salads and curries as new NR3 vegan café opens

Sam Finnie in his new vegan cafe, Graze, in Magdalen Road, Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

A new café has been welcomed into the NR3 food scene this weekend.

Graze is the latest vegan business to set up shop in the city along Magdalen Road.

It was officially opened on Friday (September 2) by friends Samuel Finnie and Steven Olds and already its plant-based offerings have been going down a treat.

Mr Finnie, who is also manager of Graze, said: "The opening has been awesome. We are really happy with how it has gone and how we have been welcomed.

"NR3 is a lovely area to be in. The people on Magdalen Road are really cool.

"People seem to be really happy that we are here. We have launched with a smaller menu while we find out feet but we will be expanding it in the future."

It offers vegan milkshakes, smoothies, salads and curries, as well as samosas and onion bhajis.

But they also stock other tasty offerings from fellow city businesses including empanadas from Cocina Mia and sausage rolls from the Green Grocers.

Mr Finnie previously opened Finnie's Juice Bar and Moorish in the city centre, as well as Old Cobblers Café in the Golden Triangle.

And now he hopes he can use his experience to make this latest venture a success.

The 41-year-old added: "We have met a lot of nice people, including old customers I've served over the years and new ones as well.

"They love the café and said it's very inviting and it has a nice vibe - that's what we were trying to create."

The opening of Graze comes after the launch of Stoked Vegan BBQ at the Artichoke pub, also located in Magdalen Road.

The Southend-based restaurant, which claims to be the only one of its kind in the country, chose to expand into Norwich back in July.

Owner Billy Reeve said: "The NR3 area suits us perfectly with the surrounding businesses already there and its massive vegan following."

Another popular NR3 business is Doner Bei Tante Anne, which serves up vegan doner kebabs in Wensum Street.

Owner Anne Schröer recently celebrated her first successful year in the city.















