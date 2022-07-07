Vegan BBQ restaurant takes over kitchen of Norwich pub

Stoked Vegan BBQ has announced a new residency within the Artichoke pub in Magdalen Road - Credit: Gemma Wood Food Photography

The UK's first vegan BBQ restaurant will be taking over the kitchen of an NR3 pub.

Southend-based restaurant Stoked has announced a new residency within the Artichoke pub in Magdalen Road.

Owner Billy Reeve, 33, who claims to run the only vegan BBQ restaurant in the UK, opened the business back in August 2020.

And now he has said he 'can't wait to bring his BBQ creations to the fine city'.

The original BBQ plate, with tempeh ribs, mac and cheese, BBQ beans and slaw, made by Stoked Vegan BBQ - Credit: Gemma Wood Food Photography

Mr Reeve, a former music teacher, said: "We did a few events and pop-ups around Norwich while we were finalising the plans and now we can announce that we are going to work with the Artichoke pub.

"It's really exciting because they share our vision for what we want.

"And the NR3 area suits us perfectly with the surrounding businesses already there and its massive vegan following."

Stoked will launch at the pub on Thursday, July 28.

But to start with, Mr Reeve said they will only be offering a smaller menu with their classic dishes.

Billy Reeve is the owner of Stoked. - Credit: Lee Smyth

This will include the original BBQ plate, with tempeh ribs, mac and cheese, BBQ beans and slaw.

As well as crunch wraps (giant burritos), BBQ chicken slider burgers, oyster mushroom hot wings, loaded fries and banana pudding.

"We are keeping it simple for now, until we find our feet," said Mr Reeve.

"Already we have had tables trying to book, so I think we are going to be very busy.

"It feels pretty surreal, the fact that two years ago I was a music teacher and now I'm opening a second location in Norwich.

"I’m super excited."

On its Instagram account, the Artichoke also revealed the news to its punters.

A spokesman wrote: "We're super happy to announce that we have the legendary Stoked Vegan BBQ will be joining us at the Artichoke and the good news is, they're gonna be here for the long haul.

"Stoked is the UK’s first and only vegan BBQ joint opening their second location.

"All food is made from scratch using traditional BBQ methods. Smoked ribs, chicken, gumbo, mac, po boys, you name it pals."



