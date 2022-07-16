NR3 vegan kebab and German restaurant toasts to successful first year

Anne Schroer at her vegan kebab restaurant and takeaway, Doner Bei Tante Anne, in Wensum Street - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

An NR3 restaurant is continuing to prove that plant-based can still taste great, as the business celebrates its first year in the city.

From doner kebabs to currywurst, plant and meat eaters alike have been tucking into the vegan offerings at Doner Bei Tante Anne on Wensum Street, since it opened last summer.

It was owned by Anne Schröer who took the plunge to leave a career in caring and follow her passion for food.

And one year one, the 38-year-old says she has no regrets.

Doner Bei Tante Anne is celebrating its first year in the city - Credit: Anne Schröer

Ms Schröer said: "I can’t believe it has already been a year. I still find it incredible that people come here to eat my food.

"Running your own business is a lot of hard work and I'm still learning, but it’s also great.

"I love my job and it's so rewarding when customers leave such lovely reviews.

"I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has tried our food and are still coming back.

"This is such a lovely area and everyone is so supportive."

The vegan menu uses flavours inspired by Ms Schröer's German roots and recipes taken from her grandmother.

A vegan doner kebab made at Doner Bei Tante Anne on Wensum Street - Credit: Anne Schröer

Her best-selling doner kebabs are made using seitan, a vegan meat substitute.

Ms Schröer also recently made her vegan currywurst a permanent item on the menu, after demand from her customers.

And every week she cooks up new dishes to put on the specials board.

"It's awesome that people really trust my cooking," she added. "My specials sell out most weeks.

"What I love about Norwich is that the people are open to trying new things.

Vegan currywurst made at Doner Bei Tante Anne on Wensum Street - Credit: Anne Schröer

"That's what we have to rely on as an independent business.

"And it's such a great place to be for vegan food."

Doner Bei Tante Anne is also available for takeaways on Deliveroo and Just Eat.

Elsewhere in NR3, Southend-based restaurant Stoked recently announced a new residency within the Artichoke pub in Magdalen Road.

Stoked will launch at the pub on Thursday, July 28.







