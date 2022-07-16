Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

NR3 vegan kebab and German restaurant toasts to successful first year

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:54 AM July 16, 2022
Anne Schroer at her new vegan kebab restaurant and takeaway, Doner Bei Tante Anne, in Wensum Street.

Anne Schroer at her vegan kebab restaurant and takeaway, Doner Bei Tante Anne, in Wensum Street - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

An NR3 restaurant is continuing to prove that plant-based can still taste great, as the business celebrates its first year in the city.

From doner kebabs to currywurst, plant and meat eaters alike have been tucking into the vegan offerings at Doner Bei Tante Anne on Wensum Street, since it opened last summer.

It was owned by Anne Schröer who took the plunge to leave a career in caring and follow her passion for food.

And one year one, the 38-year-old says she has no regrets.

Doner Bei Tante Anne is celebrating its first year in the city

Doner Bei Tante Anne is celebrating its first year in the city - Credit: Anne Schröer

Ms Schröer said: "I can’t believe it has already been a year. I still find it incredible that people come here to eat my food.

"Running your own business is a lot of hard work and I'm still learning, but it’s also great.

"I love my job and it's so rewarding when customers leave such lovely reviews.

"I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has tried our food and are still coming back.

Most Read

  1. 1 Play area closed at city pub just weeks after reopening
  2. 2 Why is this NR2 chippy ranked as one of the best places to eat in Norwich?
  3. 3 Multiple cars damaged in criminal rampage near Tesco store
  1. 4 Flat conversion plan throws future of pub into question
  2. 5 Thickthorn could shut for nine days - to stop years of disruption
  3. 6 Drunk female 'causing issues' in Norwich arrested
  4. 7 Police hunting wanted man in Norwich
  5. 8 Barclays announces closure of village bank
  6. 9 10-bed period home with its own ballroom for sale near Norwich for £1.5m
  7. 10 City chip shop still waiting to learn if building is sinking

"This is such a lovely area and everyone is so supportive."

The vegan menu uses flavours inspired by Ms Schröer's German roots and recipes taken from her grandmother.  

A vegan doner kebab made at Doner Bei Tante Anne on Wensum Street

A vegan doner kebab made at Doner Bei Tante Anne on Wensum Street - Credit: Anne Schröer

Her best-selling doner kebabs are made using seitan, a vegan meat substitute.

Ms Schröer also recently made her vegan currywurst a permanent item on the menu, after demand from her customers.

And every week she cooks up new dishes to put on the specials board.

"It's awesome that people really trust my cooking," she added. "My specials sell out most weeks.

"What I love about Norwich is that the people are open to trying new things. 

Vegan currywurst made at Doner Bei Tante Anne on Wensum Street

Vegan currywurst made at Doner Bei Tante Anne on Wensum Street - Credit: Anne Schröer

"That's what we have to rely on as an independent business.

"And it's such a great place to be for vegan food."

Doner Bei Tante Anne is also available for takeaways on Deliveroo and Just Eat.

Elsewhere in NR3, Southend-based restaurant Stoked recently announced a new residency within the Artichoke pub in Magdalen Road.

Stoked will launch at the pub on Thursday, July 28.



Norwich News

Don't Miss

Castle Fine Art in Norwich has moved to larger premises - the former Jules store just a few doors down in Castle Street

Exclusive

Location of national brand's new city store revealed

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A teenager was arrested in Vauxhall Street, Norwich, for drug dealing breaching bail

Norwich Live News

Teenager arrested for dealing drugs and breaching bail in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
xxx_03_fire_longstratton_jul22

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire ripped through flats above parade of shops in south Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Construction work to build 520 homes at Postwick off Smee Lane between the Broadland Business Park a

Norfolk County Council | Special Report

Homeowners will be left without street lights in new estate

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon