Vegan American-style BBQ restaurant launches in Norwich

The Southend-based restaurant Stoked, which claims to be the only vegan American BBQ restaurant, is looking to open a second base in Norwich. - Credit: Lee Smyth

The UK's first vegan BBQ restaurant has set its sights on opening in Norwich.

Southend-based restaurant Stoked, which claims to be the only one of its kind in the country, is looking to open its second base in the Fine City.

It is owned by Billy Reeve, 33, who opened the restaurant back in August 2020.

Billy Reeve is the owner of Stoked. - Credit: Lee Smyth

The self-taught chef and vegan foodie said he was inspired after a visit to Texas and other BBQ-loving states of America, where meat-free options were limited.

That was when the former music teacher set himself the task of creating his very own vegan alternatives.

And in lockdown he left his job to pursue his passion full time.

New Orleans-style sandwich made at Stoked vegan BBQ restaurant. - Credit: Lee Smyth

Now, with demand soaring for his vegan BBQ dishes, Mr Reeve has revealed that a second restaurant is on the cards and Norwich is the perfect fit.

“I noticed a huge gap in the market for something like this. I started as a street food vendor and people loved it, so I opened a restaurant,” he said.

“Business has been doing better than I ever could have expected. I’m so grateful for that.

Stoked vegan BBQ restaurant in Southend. - Credit: Lee Smyth

“But I have always loved Norwich. It has a fantastic food and drink scene and incredible pubs.

“So I want to open my next restaurant and move my family there too,” he added.

Mr Reeve plans to make the move and have the restaurant near to opening by around January next year.

Dishes at his restaurant in Southend include vegan gumbo, mac and cheese, chicken wings and chicken burgers and triple wood-smoked BBQ plates.

But until then, Norwich foodies can get a taste for Stoked vegan BBQ at Junkyard Market on Friday, June 17 until Sunday, June 19.

Applewood smoked king oyster mushroom sandwich made at Stoked vegan BBQ restaurant. - Credit: Lee Smyth

And plans are currently underway for Mr Reeve to take up a temporary residency at a city pub, which is yet to be revealed, toward the end of the summer.

The father-of-one added: “We do the traditional American BBQ, with smokers and rubs, just without any meat or diary.

“I’m extremely excited to see what the people of Norwich think of our food and to make it our home.”

Smoked North Carolina jackfruit hoagie made at Stoked vegan BBQ restaurant. - Credit: Lee Smyth



