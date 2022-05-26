'The perfect scenario' - Fupburger moving into kitchen at The Ten Bells bar

Video

Fupburger, run by Tom Shiers, is taking over the kitchen at The Ten Bells bar in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Brittany Woodman

Two much-loved Norwich businesses are joining forces to offer customers top notch cocktails and tasty burgers.

The Ten Bells in St Benedicts Street was taken over by couple Frances Chisholm and Pete Harvey in 2020, who also run The Wildman in Bedford Street.

Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm run The Ten Bells in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

It has become one of the city's top cocktail spots, with options such as a Rhubumber and Chocolate Orange-Tini.

While it has been offering barbecue dishes, this will change from Thursday, June 2, as Fupburger is getting a kitchen residency there.

Miss Chisholm said: "Pete saw on Instagram Tom was looking for a new home for Fupburger and we both said it would be epic - we are big fans and it felt like the perfect scenario."

Fupburger was previously based at The Dog House, but is moving location to meet demand for its burgers with a bigger kitchen.

Tom Shiers has moved the Fupburger kitchen to meet demand. - Credit: Archant

Tom Shiers, owner of Fupburger, said: "The Ten Bells is a beautiful pub already with a fantastic customer base and how we want to run our food and Frances and Pete run the bar matches perfectly."

Meanwhile, Mr Shiers is still at the helm of The Dog House but has changed its focus and it is now Fupper's Dirty Cluckin' Chicken Shop.