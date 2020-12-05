The Ten Bells in Norwich reopens as indoor barbecue restaurant

Published: 6:00 AM December 5, 2020

Head chef, James Barnes, at the Ten Bells, newly-opened as a pub restaurant with a barbecue kitchen. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The team behind The Wildman pub in Norwich has taken over The Ten Bells and the chefs are smoking up a storm as it has been transformed into an indoor barbecue restaurant.

Couple Frances Chisholm and Pete Harvey became landlords of The Wildman in Bedford Street in September 2019, following a £130,000 refurbishment by Punch Pubs and Co, and they have since taken on The Hero in Burnham Overy Staithe and now The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street in Norwich independently.

The new owners, Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm, of the Ten Bells, newly-opened as a pub restaurant with a barbecue kitchen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The Ten Bells was previously run by gin company Bullards, which has moved to Crystal House, and the space formerly used for the distillery has been transformed into a kitchen with a Solus grill, which is made in Norwich.

These grills are Argentinian-style and the idea for the restaurant is based around the South American word ''asado', which is the concept of a community gathering around a barbecue.

Food at the Ten Bells, newly-opened as a pub restaurant with a barbecue kitchen. Chicken wings with ancho chilli and bourbon sauce. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The menu features a range of grazing plates, which includes short rib, crispy chicken wings and smoked bone marrow on toast, and all can be bought individually or for £14.95 customers can get two and a side and breakfast is also served at weekends.

Miss Chisholm said: "We wanted an all-day, relaxing and friendly environment where you can sit and have a few drinks and order some small plates and we've tried to make the place a bit cosier and warmer.

Cocktails at the Ten Bells, a whisky sour, left, and an Espresso XO. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

"The Ten Bells has the same cocktail menu and deals as The Wildman and has a similar vibe as we want it to feel like a home from home."

While the couple admitted is had been a rollercoaster year due to coronavirus, with The Wildman temporarily closed due to Tier Two restrictions and the substantial meal rule, the talent of their staff spurred them on to stretch to three businesses.

Inside the Ten Bells, newly-opened as a pub restaurant with an open barbecue kitchen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Mr Harvey said: "We are lucky that both The Wildman and The Hero really overachieved after the first lockdown and they bounced back pretty healthily.

"The Ten Bells is in a great up-and-coming area, so when we were approached about taking it on it wasn't a very long conversation and it just needed our touches."

Book at table and see the latest opening times at tenbellsnorwich.co.uk

Food at the Ten Bells, newly-opened as a pub restaurant with a barbecue kitchen. Sweet potato wedges with chorizo and coffee jam and crispy pork belly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Inside the Ten Bells, newly-opened as a pub restaurant with a barbecue kitchen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Delia Smith on the wall at the Ten Bells, newly-opened as a pub restaurant with a barbecue kitchen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Food at the Ten Bells, newly-opened as a pub restaurant with a barbecue kitchen. Slow braised beef short rib in tamarind and treacle glaze. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020



