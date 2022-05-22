City burger joint takes beef off the menu

The Dog house pub in Norwich, home to Fupburger, has stopped serving beef burgers. - Credit: Archant/Tom Shiers

A city burger joint has launched a brand-new menu, but you're out of luck if you fancy some beef.

The Dog House, which is home to Fupburger, is turning its attention to chicken.

The pub, in St George’s Street, has now launched Fupper’s Dirty Cluckin’ Chicken Shop with wings and chicken burgers with homemade sauces on offer.

The menu change was decided by owner Tom Shiers as the business struggled to meet demand for its popular beef burgers, which were all made in a converted truck in its beer garden.

But with its new “refined” offering, the truck has been removed to open up the garden and Mr Shiers hopes to make the pub more of a destination for drinkers.

The 42-year-old from Norwich said: “We are switching it up and we are really excited.

“There will be no beef at the dog. The existing kitchen is nowhere near big enough and we can’t keep running out of mobile premises.

“It got to the point where we couldn't keep up with demand for our beef burgers.

“So, we have taken the truck out and we have renovated the garden, just in time for summer, and we have our brand-new chicken menu.”

Despite the changes, Mr Shiers says he is not abandoning his roots.

His beef burgers will just be moving to a different location in Norwich.

“We are all about the beef,” he said. “That’s our number one and it's certainly not going away. It’s just moving location.

“Our burgers will be moving somewhere very close. We are just ironing out some details before we announce were.”

Fupburger, which first launched in July 2019, is also set to pop-up at the Butchers Arms in Beccles this summer, with its classic menu.

It comes after a successful temporary pop-up in Gorleston earlier this year.

Mr Shiers added: “I’m really excited because Beccles is close to where I’m from.

“It’s a really nice town and I think our burgers will go down well.”

