Fupburger moves into The Dog House pub with £250,000 refurb planned

Published: 10:00 AM March 13, 2021

Fupburger owner Tom Shiers is the new tenant at The Dog House pub in Norwich, which is getting a £250,000 refurb by owners Punch Pubs & Co. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Dog House pub in Norwich is set to be transformed into "the ultimate booze and burger dream" as Fupburger moves in and it coincides with a planned £250,000 refurbishment.

Fupburger is run by Tom Shiers, 41, from Halesworth and he started running a pop-up at The Black Horse in Earlham Road last summer, which was a huge hit.

He has since taken on a residency at The Cap pub in Harleston and from December 2020 until February was operating out of the kitchen at The Earlham in the city.

The Fupburgers and loaded fries at The Dog House in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Shiers decided to go full-time with food, which has always been his passion, after being made redundant early last year from his job at a rock and roll haulage company.

Thousands of burgers, hot dogs and loaded fries later, Fupburger has a permanent home as the new tenant at The Dog House in St Georges Street.

The Dog House pub in St Georges Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The building was purchased by Punch Pubs & Co last February and after another tenant left in December, operations manager Charlie Ashwell approached Mr Shiers in February this year as she loved his concept.

Punch Pubs already had a £250,000 refurbishment planned, which was delayed due to coronavirus, and Mr Shiers felt the designs matched his brand.

Tom Shiers, Fupburger owner, has now taken his burger business to the next level and has taken on The Dog House in Norwich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Shiers said: "We have a big burger following in NR3 so now it suits us perfectly and it will be the ultimate booze and burger dream.

"It will be very casual and you can pop in for a pint and a burger and it will have cool music, boozy milkshakes, cocktails and really nice beers."

The refurbishment is set to be completed by the autumn and in the meantime, Fupburger is offering takeaways and will reopen with outdoor seating on April 12 and indoors on May 17.

A Fupburger shake at The Dog House Bar. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Ms Ashwell, 46, who also operates The Stanley and The Wildman in Norwich, said: "The refurb will be uber-cool, think neon lighting, funky tiling and that kind of thing and it will be a late-night eating and drinking venue.

"For me, it is all about encouraging a new generation of publicans and I'm excited to get our pubs open and trading."



