Fry Up Inspector reveals some of his favourite breakfast spots in Norwich

Breakfast at Danomey Kitchen - Credit: Fry up Inspector

Some heroes wear capes and others scour the city looking for the best breakfast spots in Norwich.

Food blogger The Fry Up Inspector has been detailing his food adventures since 2010, helping fellow foodies decide where they should eat out.

We asked him to pick some of his favourite places to visit in Norwich for a tasty breakfast and this was his verdict.

1. The Street Café

A full English breakfast at The Street Café - Credit: Fry Up Inspector

Where: 147 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1NF

"Consistently excellent every time and always beautifully presented.

"The most perfect eggs I’ve ever seen and they serve meats by Archers Butchers which really makes a difference.

"A vast breakfast menu, excellent service, exceptional food and always a warm welcome found here."

2. Cafe No 33

Breakfast at Cafe No 33 - Credit: Fry Up Inspector

Where: 31-33 Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1DP

"A very popular breakfast choice in the city centre but well worth queuing for.

"A vast breakfast menu is on offer here but my favourite here is The Beast breakfast.

"It features Farm to Fork meats and it certainly keeps you going all day."

3. Danomey Kitchen

Breakfast at Danomey Kitchen - Credit: Fry up Inspector

Where: Located at the Stanley - 33 Magdalen Road, Norwich, NR3 4LG

"Only available at weekends and it’s best to book in advance. Beautifully presented and featuring Brick Lane bagels, candied bacon and fried plantain.

"Excellent flavours in this, definitely one to try."

4. The Hashery

The Elvis sandwich from the Hashery - Credit: Fry Up Inspector

Where: 27 St Augustines Street, Norwich, NR3 3BY

"If you fancy something different then this place is a must. It has an ever changing menu that has something for everyone.

"I’ve been here numerous times now and have thoroughly enjoyed everything.

"My personal favourite had to be the Elvis Sandwich.

"Between thick sliced brioche was bacon, peanut butter, banana, maple syrup and jam. Magnificent."

5. Ber Street Kitchen

A full English breakfast at Ber Street Kitchen - Credit: Fry Up Inspector

Where: 141 to143 Ber Street, Norwich, NR1 3EY

"This delicious breakfast offers locally sourced ingredients and they make their own black pudding bon bons which are incredible.

"They also serve a range of hashes.

"Ber Street Kitchen has a garden out the back and they are dog friendly."

6. Harry’s Soul Station

A full English at Harry's Soul Station - Credit: Fry Up Inspector

Where: 35-37 Adelaide Street, Norwich, NR2 4JD

"Recently opened by Harry’s Soul Train this is the place to visit for breakfast in NR2.

"Gluten free options available and the option to choose your tomatoes tinned or fresh, they make great scrambled eggs too.

"All locally sourced ingredients with meats by P.B George. Look them up on Adelaide Street."

7. Olives

The big BBQ breakfast at Olives - Credit: Fry Up Inspector

Where: 40 Elm Hill, Norwich, NR3 1HG

"Choose from their popular Olives breakfast or check out their Big BBQ breakfast featuring pulled pork and caramelised onion sausages.

"Olives also has excellent veggie and vegan options and is dog friendly too."