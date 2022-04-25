Norwich café planning more themed events after sell-out burger night
- Credit: Archant
Things are heating up at a Norwich café with the team planning more themed evenings after the success of its first burger night.
The Ber Street Kitchen is one of the city's top rated cafés and it serves a range of breakfasts and lunches, homemade cakes and Sunday roasts, which all use local produce.
It is run by couple Wayne and Becky Chapman, with help from sons George and Harry, and they are now trying something new with special events once a month.
The first was a burger night on Friday, April 22, using meat from Swannington Farm to Fork, which sold out and the team wore American fancy dress.
Mr Chapman is the chef and all the burgers were named after members of staff, including Wanye's BSK 8oz burger with smoked Swannington rib and three-cheese topping and Harry's harissa lamb and feta with mint yoghurt.
There was also vegetarian and plant-based options, such as Dan's jackfruit and Korean barbecue sauce with vegan cheese.
They were served with fries and other extras included onion rings, coleslaw and jalapeno poppers, with a range of desserts on offer too.
Most Read
- 1 Seven of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norwich
- 2 Emergency services called to chemical leak in Norwich
- 3 Paint thrown on pavement as mum fed up with anti-social behaviour in estate
- 4 Former city doorman-turned poet uses power of words to help Ukrainians
- 5 Search for driver after three hurt in Norwich hit-and-run crash
- 6 More than 200 people turn out to protect trans lives in Norwich
- 7 Meet the couple who saw an industrial estate built around their home
- 8 Safety upgrades on roundabout sees traffic fears raised
- 9 Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has confrontation with fans
- 10 Hole in the wall filled in as city bank goes for good
Mr Chapman said: "The reaction was really good and we did the burgers properly with a barbecue.
"The staff really enjoyed doing something different and it keeps things fresh.
"It is important to try other avenues during these tough times for extra revenue."
Following its success, the team are planning to hold events every month and will ask customers on social media what theme they want next.
Mr Chapman added: "When I talked to the regulars, the vibe was that they wanted to come in the café in the evening.
"We are thinking of doing Spanish tapas, a steak night and maybe something with fish too."
The Ber Street Kitchen is also dog-friendly and Mrs Chapman makes the cakes.
This new offering at the café comes as Ber Street continues to thrive, with new openings such as Wang Studio, specialising in rug tufting, and the Unknown VR virtual reality centre.
Mr Chapman added: "Ber Street is freshening up and there are new openings filling it up."