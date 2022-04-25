Norwich café planning more themed events after sell-out burger night

The Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich is planning more themed events after a sell-out burger night. - Credit: Archant

Things are heating up at a Norwich café with the team planning more themed evenings after the success of its first burger night.

The Ber Street Kitchen is one of the city's top rated cafés and it serves a range of breakfasts and lunches, homemade cakes and Sunday roasts, which all use local produce.

It is run by couple Wayne and Becky Chapman, with help from sons George and Harry, and they are now trying something new with special events once a month.

The burger night at the Ber Street Kitchen was a great success.

The first was a burger night on Friday, April 22, using meat from Swannington Farm to Fork, which sold out and the team wore American fancy dress.

Mr Chapman is the chef and all the burgers were named after members of staff, including Wanye's BSK 8oz burger with smoked Swannington rib and three-cheese topping and Harry's harissa lamb and feta with mint yoghurt.

There was also vegetarian and plant-based options, such as Dan's jackfruit and Korean barbecue sauce with vegan cheese.

Husband and wife team Wayne and Becky Chapman run the Ber Street Kitchen.

They were served with fries and other extras included onion rings, coleslaw and jalapeno poppers, with a range of desserts on offer too.

Mr Chapman said: "The reaction was really good and we did the burgers properly with a barbecue.

A bacon and cheese burger from the burger night at the Ber Street Kitchen.

"The staff really enjoyed doing something different and it keeps things fresh.

"It is important to try other avenues during these tough times for extra revenue."

Following its success, the team are planning to hold events every month and will ask customers on social media what theme they want next.

Crispy onion rings at the burger night at Ber Street Kitchen.

Mr Chapman added: "When I talked to the regulars, the vibe was that they wanted to come in the café in the evening.

"We are thinking of doing Spanish tapas, a steak night and maybe something with fish too."

The Ber Street Kitchen is also dog-friendly and Mrs Chapman makes the cakes.

American baked cheesecake at the Ber Street Kitchen burger night.

This new offering at the café comes as Ber Street continues to thrive, with new openings such as Wang Studio, specialising in rug tufting, and the Unknown VR virtual reality centre.

Mr Chapman added: "Ber Street is freshening up and there are new openings filling it up."