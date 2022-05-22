Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

What it's like to live in NR3: Hot picks for food

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 7:00 AM May 22, 2022
Food from Blue's Kitchen at The Rosebery in Norwich Picture: James Randle 

Food from Blue's Kitchen at The Rosebery in Norwich Picture: James Randle - Credit: James Randle 

For families new to the Fine City's up-and-coming postcode, it's no secret that NR3 boasts a wealth of beloved independent eateries and places to grab a slice of cake.

Famous for its Rosebery Roasts, Blue's NR3 Kitchen at the Rosebery pub is a hot pick in this northern city postcode.

James Bartram, Tim Dodd and Jessie Dodd have taken over the Marlborough Arms after their success at the Rosebery 

(L-R) James Bartram, Tim Dodd and Jessie Dodd have taken over as the new owners of the Marlborough Arms after their success at the Rosebery - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The landlords recently also took over the Marlborough Arms and will be serving tapas-style pub grub from June 16.

It's often a struggle to get into St Augustines Street's popular compact breakfast joint The Hashery.

And if you want another option for the most important meal of the day - it's always busy at Olive's in Elm Hill.

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector - Credit: Archant

North African café Sahara in Magdalen Street and The Merchant's House in Fye Bridge are also top-tier picks for a relaxing drink with something sweet on the side.

The ever-changing Junkyard Market means that no two trips to the outdoor venue are ever the same.

Cowgate's Plasterers Arms, Danomney Kitchen at the Stanley and Ruth's Kitchen are also among locals' frequented spots.

The Plasterers Arms in Norwich Picture: Google Maps

The Plasterers Arms in Norwich Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Owner Barclay Gray with the battered birthday treats that will be available over October half term at Lucy's Fish and Chips. 

Food and Drink

The top 7 fish and chip shops in Norwich according to Tripadvisor

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Kayleigh Jane who lives in Waterloo Road was unable to leave her house on May 17 and 18.

City folk baffled after being barricaded into their own homes

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
446 cannabis plants were found in Denmark Opening, Norwich, on Thursday, May 19

Norwich Live News

Man arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants seized in city

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Nick South lived on a boat in Norwich for 13 years and enjoyed the experience

'I'm considering living on a boat because houses are so expensive'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon