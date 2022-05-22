What it's like to live in NR3: Hot picks for food

Food from Blue's Kitchen at The Rosebery in Norwich Picture: James Randle - Credit: James Randle

For families new to the Fine City's up-and-coming postcode, it's no secret that NR3 boasts a wealth of beloved independent eateries and places to grab a slice of cake.

Famous for its Rosebery Roasts, Blue's NR3 Kitchen at the Rosebery pub is a hot pick in this northern city postcode.

(L-R) James Bartram, Tim Dodd and Jessie Dodd have taken over as the new owners of the Marlborough Arms after their success at the Rosebery - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The landlords recently also took over the Marlborough Arms and will be serving tapas-style pub grub from June 16.

It's often a struggle to get into St Augustines Street's popular compact breakfast joint The Hashery.

And if you want another option for the most important meal of the day - it's always busy at Olive's in Elm Hill.

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector - Credit: Archant

North African café Sahara in Magdalen Street and The Merchant's House in Fye Bridge are also top-tier picks for a relaxing drink with something sweet on the side.

The ever-changing Junkyard Market means that no two trips to the outdoor venue are ever the same.

Cowgate's Plasterers Arms, Danomney Kitchen at the Stanley and Ruth's Kitchen are also among locals' frequented spots.

The Plasterers Arms in Norwich Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant



