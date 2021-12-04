Fry Up Inspector reveals his favourite places for a roast dinner in Norwich
- Credit: The Fry Up Inspector
Some heroes wear capes and others scour the city looking for the best plates of food around.
Food blogger The Fry Up Inspector has been detailing his food adventures since 2010, helping make deciding where to eat a lot easier.
We asked him to select his favourite places in Norwich for a roast dinner and this was his verdict.
1. Ber Street Kitchen
Where: 141-143 Ber Street, Norwich, NR1 3EY
Served 12pm - 3pm
"Beautifully cooked and served with a good selection of vegetables. You can also choose to have all the meats as an option. The flavours in everything on the plate are incredible and it’s a big roast so excellent value for money."
2. Two Fat Roasties at The Reindeer
Where: 10 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4AY
Served 12pm - 4.30pm
Two Fat Roasties have a pop-up kitchen every Sunday at The Reindeer pub.
The Inspector said: "These sell out every week and one taste of their braised beef short ribs and you'll understand why."
3. Urban Eatery at the Fat Cat and Canary
Where: 101 Thorpe Road, Norwich, NR1 1TR
Served 12pm - 4.30pm
"Exceptional flavours in everything from these guys, beautifully presented and extras can be added too if you like at extra cost."
4. Blues NR3 at the Roseberry
Where: 94 Rosebery Road, Norwich, NR3 3AB
Served 12pm - 5pm
"A hugely popular Sunday roast served with a huge Yorkshire pudding, with the option to order all the meats."
5. Mr Postles' Apothecary
Where: 2 Upper King Street, Norwich, NR3 1HA
Served 12pm - 4pm
"A consistently good roast that’s always beautifully cooked and an impressive veggie option is always available."
6. The Cottage
Where: 9 Silver Road, Norwich, NR3 4TB
Served 12pm - 5pm
"You can order just the roast or all three courses, and they have some great sides too like pigs in blankets and cauliflower cheese."
7. Giant Yorkie Roast Company at Redwell Brewery
Where: The Arches, Bracondale, Norwich, NR1 2EF
Served 12pm - 5pm
"If your favourite part of the roast is the Yorkshire pudding why not have your roast dinner served inside a giant one."
You can follow The Fry Up Inspector on Instagram and Facebook.