Fry Up Inspector reveals his favourite places for a roast dinner in Norwich

The Fry Up Inspector has spoken - here are seven of the best roast dinners in Norwich - Credit: The Fry Up Inspector

Some heroes wear capes and others scour the city looking for the best plates of food around.

Food blogger The Fry Up Inspector has been detailing his food adventures since 2010, helping make deciding where to eat a lot easier.

We asked him to select his favourite places in Norwich for a roast dinner and this was his verdict.

The Ber Street Kitchen roasts are served on Sundays between 12pm - 3pm and use a range of fresh seasonal ingredients - Credit: The Fry Up Inspector

1. Ber Street Kitchen

Where: 141-143 Ber Street, Norwich, NR1 3EY

Served 12pm - 3pm

"Beautifully cooked and served with a good selection of vegetables. You can also choose to have all the meats as an option. The flavours in everything on the plate are incredible and it’s a big roast so excellent value for money."

The Two Fat Roasties serve roast dinners at The Reindeer pub. Booking is essential and can be done so by calling 07534 944242 - Credit: The Fry Up Inspector

2. Two Fat Roasties at The Reindeer

Where: 10 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4AY

Served 12pm - 4.30pm

Two Fat Roasties have a pop-up kitchen every Sunday at The Reindeer pub.

The Inspector said: "These sell out every week and one taste of their braised beef short ribs and you'll understand why."

A snapshot of one of the roasts served by Urban Eatery at the Fat Cat and Canary, with some seriously crispy roast potatoes - Credit: The Fry Up Inspector

3. Urban Eatery at the Fat Cat and Canary

Where: 101 Thorpe Road, Norwich, NR1 1TR

Served 12pm - 4.30pm

"Exceptional flavours in everything from these guys, beautifully presented and extras can be added too if you like at extra cost."

The Sunday roast on offer at the Roseberry pub, served up by pop-up kitchen, Blues NR3 - Credit: The Fry Up Inspector

4. Blues NR3 at the Roseberry

Where: 94 Rosebery Road, Norwich, NR3 3AB

Served 12pm - 5pm

"A hugely popular Sunday roast served with a huge Yorkshire pudding, with the option to order all the meats."

Mr Postles' Apothecary has a range of Sunday roast options available served between 12pm - 4pm - Credit: The Fry Up Inspector

5. Mr Postles' Apothecary

Where: 2 Upper King Street, Norwich, NR3 1HA

Served 12pm - 4pm

"A consistently good roast that’s always beautifully cooked and an impressive veggie option is always available."

A plateful of a delicious roast dinner served at The Cottage in Norwich - Credit: The Fry Up Inspector

6. The Cottage

Where: 9 Silver Road, Norwich, NR3 4TB

Served 12pm - 5pm

"You can order just the roast or all three courses, and they have some great sides too like pigs in blankets and cauliflower cheese."

What's better than a roast dinner served in a giant Yorkshire pudding? Served at Redwell Brewery on Sundays from 12pm - 5pm - Credit: The Fry Up Inspector

7. Giant Yorkie Roast Company at Redwell Brewery

Where: The Arches, Bracondale, Norwich, NR1 2EF

Served 12pm - 5pm

"If your favourite part of the roast is the Yorkshire pudding why not have your roast dinner served inside a giant one."

You can follow The Fry Up Inspector on Instagram and Facebook.