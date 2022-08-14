From street food to brunch: Here are some of the best places to eat in NR3
- Credit: Archant/Stoked BBQ
Norwich has become a foodie destination with a range of award-winning restaurants and cafes on offer.
And NR3 has an abundance of great places to try where you can find cuisines from around the world.
Here are some of the best places to eat in the area.
1. Danomey Kitchen
Where: 33 Magdalen Road, Norwich, NR3 4LG
Opening times: Thursday 5pm - 9pm, Friday to Saturday 10am - 2pm/5pm - 9pm, Sunday 10am - 2pm
Danomey Kitchen can be found at The Stanley pub where it resides as a pop-up kitchen.
It has become a busy brunch destination where it serves London's famous Brick Lane bagels stuffed to the brim with delicious fillings.
2. The Street Café
Where: 147 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1NF
Opening times: Monday to Saturday 8am - 2pm, Sunday 8am - 1.30pm
The Street Café in Magdalen Street is always full of people at the weekend eager to fill their stomachs with a hearty breakfast.
From waffles to a full English, you can find it all here.
3. Dhaba at Fifteen
Where: 15 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1LE
Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday 5pm - 10.30pm
Dhaba at Fifteen is an award-winning Indian restaurant which specialises in street food dishes.
In 2019, it was crowned the best Indian street food restaurant in the country at the annual English Curry Awards.
4. Ruth's Kitchen
Where: 39 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1LQ
Opening times: Monday to Sunday 10.30am - 4.30pm
Ruth's Kitchen is a small spot in thriving Magdalen Street serving Jerusalem street food which is perfect for a grab-and-go lunch.
The menu offers falafel, hummus and schnitzel dishes, all served with fresh salads.
5. Stoked BBQ
Where: 1 Magdalen Road, Norwich, NR3 4LW
Opening times: Thursday to Friday 5pm - 10pm, Saturday 12pm - 10pm and Sunday 12pm - 5pm
The team behind London's Stoked BBQ has recently moved into the Artichoke pub, offering southern American-style BBQ dishes.
Expect mac and cheese, hickory smoked tempeh ribs and loaded fries which can be enjoyed alongside one of the many craft ales on tap at the pub.
6. The Hashery
Where: 27 St Augustines Street, Norwich, NR3 3BY
Opening times: Wednesday to Friday 8am - 3pm, Saturday to Sunday 10am - 3pm
The Hashery is a new breakfast joint that has an American diner feel.
The food follows this theme, serving plates like an Elvis sandwich consisting of bacon, peanut butter, jam and cheese in a toastie.
7. XO Kitchen
Where: 13-15 St Georges Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB
Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday noon - 2.30pm and 5.30 - 9.30pm
XO Kitchen took Norwich's food scene by storm when it opened first as a pop-up kitchen at the Artichoke.
It has since moved into its own restaurant in St Georges Street, where it continues to impress with its Asian-inspired dishes.