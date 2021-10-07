7 award-winning Norwich pubs and restaurants to visit

Published: 5:36 PM October 7, 2021

Farmyard are one of the pubs and restaurants who have been nominated for national awards this year. - Credit: supplied

Norwich is a great place for food and drink, home to many great pubs, restaurants, and bars.

Over the past six months, many of the city's eateries have received national recognition.

Here are just a few winners and nominees to visit in the city centre.

1. The Garden House

Where: 1 Pembroke Road, Norwich, NR2 3HD

When: 11am to 11pm everyday

This Norwich pub has been nominated as a finalist for 'Community Hero' at the Great British Pub Awards for its pandemic community support and foodbank scheme.

The Garden House pub has been nominated for the Community Hero Award at the Great British Pub Awards. - Credit: Archant

Working with Thomas Frank's Feeding Communities and Only A Pavement Away (OAPA), the pub delivered more than 18,000 meals and 14,000 meal pouches to the homeless in Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

The dog-friendly pub prides itself on being a cheery place for customers to enjoy a cold pint and live sports.

2. The Tipsy Vegan

Where: 68-70 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4AR

When: 12pm-3pm and 5pm-9pm on Monday to Friday, 12pm-9pm on Saturday, 10am-4pm on Sunday.

The Tipsy Vegan was crowned one of the best vegan spots in the UK this year by TripAdvisor.

A list of vegan eateries in the UK was compiled as part of the travel company's Travellers' Choice 'Best of the Best' Restaurants Awards 2021 — with this Norwich restaurant coming in at number six.

The restaurant offers a vegan menu inspired by cuisines from around the world, focussing on small plates and sharing boards.

Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich has been named among 30 of the best cocktail bars in the UK, according to The Times. - Credit: Clara Jackson

3. Gonzo's Tea Room

Where: 68 London Street, Norwich, NR2 1JT

When: 12pm until 3am Sunday to Wednesday, 12pm until 3:30am on Thursday to Saturday

This Norwich bar and restaurant was named among the top 30 cocktail bars in the UK by The Times.

Mike Baxter, owner of the bar, said its bartenders are more like chefs who make customers the perfect beverages using the best ingredients.

As well as great drinks, bosses at the bar say it serves what they call "the best damn burgers in town" which are made in house with ingredients from local suppliers.

4. Namaste Village

Where: 131-139 Queens Road, Norwich, NR1 3PN

When: 5pm until 10pm on weekdays, 12pm until 3pm and 5pm until 10pm on Saturdays, 12pm until 3pm and 5pm until 9pm on Sundays.

This family-run authentic Indian restaurant has been nominated for Best Vegetarian Restaurant at the English Curry Awards 2021.

Serving only vegetarian and vegan food, the menu includes curries served with a chicken alternatives, paneer, or vegetables and a wide variety of dosas.

Colin Keatley's The Fat Cat was one of the pub's recognised at CAMRA's Golden Awards. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

5. The Fat Cat

Where: 49 West End Street, Norwich, NR2 4NA

When: Sunday to Wednesday 12pm-10pm. Thursday to Saturday 12pm-11pm

The Fat Cat features in The Campaign for Real Ale's Golden Awards recognising the "pub all stars, beer saviours, custodians and stalwarts in our midst" to mark the 50th anniversary of the organisation.

The pub brews its own ales and has won several awards at beer festivals all across the UK as well as numerous regional beer of the year awards.

6. Dhaba at Fifteen

Where: 15 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1LE

When: 5pm until 10:30pm Tuesday to Sunday.

Also a nominee at the English Curry Awards, this Norwich takeaway and restaurant is nominated for Street Food Restaurant of the Year.

Dhaba At 15 is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

It previously won the category at the awards in 2019.

Owned by cousins Jahangir Alom Ali and Juned Ahmed Ali, the restaurant offers a range of Indian street food dishes including curries, chicken wings, and dahls.

7. Farmyard

Where: 23 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4PF

When: Lunch service between 12pm and 2.20pm Wednesday to Saturday, dinner service is 5.30-9pm Wednesday and Thursday, 6-10pm on Friday and Saturday

Farmyard Restaurant is a finalist for the Innovation Award at the Foodservice Cateys 2021 for its frozen meals range.

The contemporary bistro, which also features in The Michelin Guide 2021, began offering frozen meals in June 2020 while its restaurant was shut and soon launched Farmyard Frozen Ltd.

The frozen meals, including beef Wellington and potato terrine, can be delivered nationwide or you can visit its restaurant in Norwich to get a taste of the real thing.