All the major 2021 Norwich events scheduled to go ahead

Published: 4:11 PM March 3, 2021 Updated: 4:16 PM March 3, 2021

Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground is one of the Norwich events scheduled to go ahead this summer. - Credit: Archant

It is gearing up to be an unforgettable summer in Norwich, with many popular events now set to make a 2021 comeback following the roadmap announcement.

As lockdown restrictions ease over the next few months, plans are well underway for festivals, outdoor bars and concerts in the city.

Mysabar, a Scandinavian-style outdoor bar, is returning to Norwich. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Mysabar

Castle Gardens

April 15 to May 16

Thousands headed to this Scandinavian-inspired outdoor bar over Christmas and the organisers are hoping to bring it back this spring.

It is run by Danny and Katie Searle, landlords at the Rumsey Wells pub in Norwich, and Seth Maclot and Chris Howard, of Lunar Stretch Tents which are used at the event, and features local food and drink vendors.

Junkyard Market

St Mary's Works

From April 16

This open-air street food and drink market will hopefully be back from April 16 as restrictions ease and it combines local and national vendors, with groups able to book benches for free.

Among those already scheduled to attend are Christophe's Crepes from Norwich, Nanny Bill's Burgers from London, Fat Ted's Streat Food from Sheringham and the Cheese Wheel from London.

Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground on Thursday, July 9. Picture: Mathew Woodman - Credit: Archant

The Spring Drive-in Movies

Norfolk Showground

April 29 to May 2

Following sell-out events last year, drive-in movies are returning to the Showground this spring with the films to be confirmed and polls are currently running on its Facebook event.

There will be a variety of street food stalls, offering nachos, burgers, pizza and more alongside cinema snacks such as sweets and popcorn.

Daniel Brine, artistic director and chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Norfolk & Norwich Festival

Various venues across Norwich and Norfolk

May 14 to 30

Director Daniel Brine is determined to put on a Norfolk & Norwich Festival this year, even if restrictions mean events need to go online or be socially distanced.

Dippy the Dinosaur is finally coming to Norwich in 2021. - Credit: Trustees of the Natural History

Dippy the Dinosaur

Norwich Cathedral

July 13 to October 30

One of the most well-known dinosaurs in the world will finally stomp its way into Norwich Cathedral, after the coronavirus pandemic twice saw its arrival postponed.

Dippy the Dinosaur, which ordinarily stands proudly as the centrepiece of the Natural History Museum, is set to arrive in Norwich this July and will be there for over three months.

There will be over 25 different craft ciders to try at the Sausage and Cider Festival. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sausage and Cider Festival

St Andrew's Hall

July 24

The Sausage and Cider Festival is coming to Norwich for the first time and the date has been rescheduled from June 5 to July 24.

There will be more than 25 craft ciders to try, with customers able to purchase drinks tokens, and 15 different flavours of sausage to choose from.

The event will also boast a gin bar, host eating contests, have live music and a DJ and guests can book afternoon or evening slots.

Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park. - Credit: Archant

Laugh in the Park

Chapelfield Gardens

July 29 to August 1

Much-loved comedy festival Laugh in the Park, which features a jam-packed programme of top comedians each night, is returning this summer and the acts will be revealed soon.

The event is run by Red Card Comedy Club, who also hosted a popular monthly event at Carrow Road before the pandemic, and in 2019 the line-up featured leading comics Phill Jupitus, Stephen K. Amos and Lucy Porter.

Sundown Festival is back this September. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Sundown Festival

Norfolk Showground

September 3 to 5

Sundown Festival is set to return this September and following the roadmap announcement, all weekend and Saturday tickets sold out within a week.

There are still limited tickets available for Sunday and the line-up has carried over from the postponed 2020 event, with headliners Sean Paul and Loyle Carner.

Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Comedy in the Park

Earlham Park

September 12

Organisers have confirmed Comedy in the Park will be going ahead and it is touring the country, with six top comedians providing a night of entertainment in an open-air setting.

In Norwich, the line-up is John Bishop, Ed Gamble, Rob Beckett, Al Murray, Dara Ó Briain and Judi Love.

Let's Rock Norwich has been rescheduled to September. - Credit: Archant

Let's Rock Norwich

Earlham Park

September 25

Let's Rock celebrates the music of the 80s with some of the biggest stars of the decade taking to the stage and this year's event has been rescheduled from May 29 to September 25.

Many of the acts booked for the cancelled 2020 festival will perform, including Wet Wet Wet, The Boomtown Rats and Kim Wilde.

