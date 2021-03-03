Video
All the major 2021 Norwich events scheduled to go ahead
- Credit: Archant
It is gearing up to be an unforgettable summer in Norwich, with many popular events now set to make a 2021 comeback following the roadmap announcement.
As lockdown restrictions ease over the next few months, plans are well underway for festivals, outdoor bars and concerts in the city.
This list will be updated over the next few months and the dates could change if the criteria for lifting lockdown is not met.
Mysabar
Castle Gardens
April 15 to May 16
Thousands headed to this Scandinavian-inspired outdoor bar over Christmas and the organisers are hoping to bring it back this spring.
It is run by Danny and Katie Searle, landlords at the Rumsey Wells pub in Norwich, and Seth Maclot and Chris Howard, of Lunar Stretch Tents which are used at the event, and features local food and drink vendors.
Junkyard Market
Most Read
- 1 Teenager jailed for sexual offences in Norwich
- 2 Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'
- 3 Owner of Norwich crazy golf course retires leaving 'wonderful legacy'
- 4 Road closure warning for £940,000 traffic shake-up in Norwich
- 5 Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack arrive in Norwich for filming
- 6 A small gesture that shows why Norwich City are a class apart
- 7 'Size doesn't matter': Three pals get go-ahead for city micropub
- 8 Award-winning Norfolk school appoints new headteacher
- 9 Norwich City fan recovering after 52-day Covid hospital battle
- 10 No recent virus cases in more than a quarter of Norfolk and Waveney
St Mary's Works
From April 16
This open-air street food and drink market will hopefully be back from April 16 as restrictions ease and it combines local and national vendors, with groups able to book benches for free.
Among those already scheduled to attend are Christophe's Crepes from Norwich, Nanny Bill's Burgers from London, Fat Ted's Streat Food from Sheringham and the Cheese Wheel from London.
The Spring Drive-in Movies
Norfolk Showground
April 29 to May 2
Following sell-out events last year, drive-in movies are returning to the Showground this spring with the films to be confirmed and polls are currently running on its Facebook event.
There will be a variety of street food stalls, offering nachos, burgers, pizza and more alongside cinema snacks such as sweets and popcorn.
Norfolk & Norwich Festival
Various venues across Norwich and Norfolk
May 14 to 30
Director Daniel Brine is determined to put on a Norfolk & Norwich Festival this year, even if restrictions mean events need to go online or be socially distanced.
The programme is yet to be revealed but each year it features a world-class programme of music, theatre, literature, visual arts, circus, dance and free outdoor events.
Dippy the Dinosaur
Norwich Cathedral
July 13 to October 30
One of the most well-known dinosaurs in the world will finally stomp its way into Norwich Cathedral, after the coronavirus pandemic twice saw its arrival postponed.
Dippy the Dinosaur, which ordinarily stands proudly as the centrepiece of the Natural History Museum, is set to arrive in Norwich this July and will be there for over three months.
Sausage and Cider Festival
St Andrew's Hall
July 24
The Sausage and Cider Festival is coming to Norwich for the first time and the date has been rescheduled from June 5 to July 24.
There will be more than 25 craft ciders to try, with customers able to purchase drinks tokens, and 15 different flavours of sausage to choose from.
The event will also boast a gin bar, host eating contests, have live music and a DJ and guests can book afternoon or evening slots.
Laugh in the Park
Chapelfield Gardens
July 29 to August 1
Much-loved comedy festival Laugh in the Park, which features a jam-packed programme of top comedians each night, is returning this summer and the acts will be revealed soon.
The event is run by Red Card Comedy Club, who also hosted a popular monthly event at Carrow Road before the pandemic, and in 2019 the line-up featured leading comics Phill Jupitus, Stephen K. Amos and Lucy Porter.
Sundown Festival
Norfolk Showground
September 3 to 5
Sundown Festival is set to return this September and following the roadmap announcement, all weekend and Saturday tickets sold out within a week.
There are still limited tickets available for Sunday and the line-up has carried over from the postponed 2020 event, with headliners Sean Paul and Loyle Carner.
Comedy in the Park
Earlham Park
September 12
Organisers have confirmed Comedy in the Park will be going ahead and it is touring the country, with six top comedians providing a night of entertainment in an open-air setting.
In Norwich, the line-up is John Bishop, Ed Gamble, Rob Beckett, Al Murray, Dara Ó Briain and Judi Love.
Let's Rock Norwich
Earlham Park
September 25
Let's Rock celebrates the music of the 80s with some of the biggest stars of the decade taking to the stage and this year's event has been rescheduled from May 29 to September 25.
Many of the acts booked for the cancelled 2020 festival will perform, including Wet Wet Wet, The Boomtown Rats and Kim Wilde.
With the new date, The Undertones and Tenpole Tudor are no longer able to perform, but they will be replaced by Big Country and Odyssey.