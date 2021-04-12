Tom Jones confirms summer concert in Norwich will go ahead

Published: 9:00 AM April 12, 2021

Sir Tom Jones has confirmed his 2021 concert in Norwich's Earlham Park will go ahead. - Credit: Contributed by LHG Events

Sir Tom Jones has confirmed that he will finally be heading to the green green grass of Earlham Park in Norwich this summer, after his concert was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Sir Tom will perform an outdoor concert in the city on Sunday, August 15 and it promises to be an unforgettable night as he performs all his biggest hits.

There are both seated and standing tickets still available and it should be able to go ahead as planned, providing the conditions for removing all legal limits on social contact on June 21 are met.

Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Sir Tom said: “After such a tough year for us all, I’m delighted that I will be able to get back on stage and perform for you all this summer. We’re going to have one heck of a party!"

It will be a welcome return to the region for the Welsh superstar after he wowed fans at Euston Hall, near Thetford, in 2018.

During the pandemic, Sir Tom, who celebrated his 80th birthday last June, has been keeping busy as he continued his role as a coach on the latest series of The Voice.

He is also releasing his new album Surrounded by Time on April 23, which is the first to be recorded in his native Wales.

Sir Tom Jones is performing in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Archant

Liz Doogan-Hobbs, CEO of LHG Events, promoter of the concert, said: “We are delighted to confirm that Tom will be performing in Norwich this summer.

"It has been such a tough time for everyone with no live events being able to take place for more than a year.

"We know it will be one epic party in Earlham Park and we’re looking forward to sharing that with everyone in Norwich!”

Sir Tom has had 19 top 10 singles, including number one hits with It's Not Unusual and Green Green Grass of Home in the 60s and he hit the top spot again in 2009 with a Comic Relief cover of Islands in the Stream.

Tickets start at £39.50 plus booking fee and can be purchased from tomjones.com, lhgtickets.com ticketmaster.co.uk or eventim.co.uk