Line-up announced for Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2021

Published: 6:32 PM April 9, 2021

Aerial duo Gravity and Levity will perform at the Garden Party in Chapelfield Gardens at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2021. - Credit: Mark Morreau 2020

From cabaret to an installation in prison cells, the line-up for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2021 is as diverse as ever.

The annual arts festival returns from May 17 to May 30 and once again features a jam-packed programme of live music, theatre, art and literature.

This year will be a specially created one-off adaptation due to coronavirus, with outdoor and socially distanced performances and a digital strand.

Robot Selfie by production studio Kaleider will take place in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Alejandro Veliz Reyes

All tickets are either free or pay what you can, though you need to book so numbers can be managed.

The highlights include production studio Kaleider with the premiere of Robot Selfie, where audiences can send in selfies and a wall-drawing robot will turn it into a drawing using artificial intelligence to create a giant digital mural in Chapelfield Gardens from May 17 to 23.

Poppy Ajudha is one of the headliners for Garden Sessions, a collaboration with Wild Paths music festival. - Credit: Contributed

Chapelfield Gardens will once again be a major part of the festival, with the Garden Party returning on the middle weekend and it features outdoor performances.

On the final weekend, there will be a new collaboration with city-wide music festival Wild Paths for Garden Sessions in the park, with headliners Moses Boyd and Poppy Ajudha.

South London cabaret legends Duckie present Don’t Touch Duckie! on the launch night at St Andrews Hall in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

St Andrews Hall will also host many of the events, including the launch night on May 17 with cabaret show Don't Touch Duckie and it will also be available to watch online.

Other venues include The Diss Corn Hall and Sheringham Little Theatre, with The People's Cabaret on May 18 and 19 respectively, and Tim Spooner presents installation Weak Transmission in the historic Norwich Guildhall prison cells from May 26 to 29 with moving sculptures.

Norfolk and Norwich Festival director Daniel Brine. - Credit: © Hugo Glendinning

Daniel Brine, festival director, said: "People in Norwich and Norfolk really love a cultural event and the sense of community it brings.

"If everyone is like me they just want a chance to get out and do something outside safely and it is a step for everyone towards getting away from Covid."

Javaad Alipoor’s Rich Kids is one of this year's online events. - Credit: Pete Dibdin

This year also includes online events, including Javaad Alipoor’s Rich Kids on May 20 and 21, a stage and social media fusion about wealth and consumption in Iran, and experience packs to be completed at home, including Andy Field and Beckie Darlington’s A Rain Walk.

You can book tickets from 10am on April 15 at nnfestival.org.uk, by phone on 01603 531800 or visit the box office in Chantry Place.